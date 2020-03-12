House Democrats Introduce Coronavirus Bill, Request Paid Leave and Free Tests

Democrats unveiled legislation on Wednesday that provides paid leave, free testing and funding for states that they believe will help overcome the economic hardships faced by Americans as the country grapples with the coronavirus.

TRUMP NATION ADDRESS

The 124-page bill will be considered in the House on Thursday. House majority leader Steny Hoyer said the legislation would result in the federal government distributing “billions” of dollars, Reuters reported.

Representative Nita M. Lowery, D-N.Y., Said in a statement that the new bill would build on the additional $ 8.3 billion passed earlier.

“The House Democrats’ new legislation puts working families first, providing new resources and more protections as our country faces this public health crisis,” she said in a statement.

On Wednesday, President Trump presented his plans to suspend all travel between Europe and the United States for 30 days starting at midnight Friday to slow the spread of the virus. His speech came hours after the World Health Organization said COVID-19 a global pandemic and the number of confirmed cases in the United States has reached more than 1,200.

Senator Chuck Schumer, the minority leader of the Senateand Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi issued a joint statement following the speech and said that the best “way to help keep the American people safe and to ensure their economic security is to president focuses on combating the spread of the coronavirus itself, addressing the lack of coronavirus test kits.

Democrats say new legislation will expand food assistance, protect front-line health workers, and provide new funding for states.

House Ways and Means committee chairman Richard Neal told Reuters he had been in touch with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin about the situation. He said he was optimistic that “this vote tomorrow will be an act of confidence that … we are acting on a national health emergency”.

Reuters reported that it is unclear whether the bill will pass the Senate under Republican control.