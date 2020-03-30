House Dems calls for release of “more prisoners possible” due to coronavirus pandemic

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Democrats on the House The judicial committee sent a letter to the attorney general on Monday Bill barr asking him to “release as many prisoners as possible” because federal prisons are trying to cope with special circumstances coronavirus pandemic.

The Chair of the House Judicial Committee, Representative Jerrold Nadler, DN.Y., and Representative Karen Bass, D-Calif., Chair of the Subcommittee on Crime, Terrorism and Homeland Security, sent the letter Monday in response to the death of the first federal prisoner due to the coronavirus and the hospitalization of a guard who worked in the same establishment.

“We invite you, in the most urgent terms, to do what is right and to exercise this authority [to modify prisoners’ sentences] and we immediately pledge to release medically compromised prisoners, the elderly and pregnant women from BOP custody, “said the letter.” In addition, we ask you to use all the tools at your disposal to free as many prisoners as possible, to protect them from COVID-19. “

GOP REP PROPOSES TO PRESENT BILL AUTHORIZING THE PRISONS OFFICE TO STOP THE MOVEMENT OF INMATES DURING CORONAVIRUS

The letter goes on to criticize the Ministry of Justice for not having acted quickly enough to free the prisoners by placing administrative roadblocks on their way, and expresses its fear that the Prisons Office does not have enough equipment to release and follow all vulnerable prisoners.

“Your memorandum states that anyone released due to the COVID-19 pandemic will be released with site surveillance,” said the letter from Nadler and Bass. “If this is the case, we ask you to ensure that there are sufficient resources to provide free surveillance equipment to the released persons and that you ensure that there is sufficient equipment available, so that no one be kept behind bars due to a lack of equipment availability. “

The Democrat couple also raise a concern similar to that of a Republican congressman, Representative Fred Keller of Pennsylvania, who said last week that he planned to introduce a bill in the House to stop traffic. prisoners in federal prisons.

“We are aware of the BOP directive suspending internal movements during the COVID19 pandemic, with a few exceptions,” say Nadler and Bass in their letter. “Unfortunately, I have heard several reports that the BOP transports prisoners outside of the limited exceptions that the BOP has listed.”

Keller called on justice ministry officials to suppress the prisoner movement.

“While I hope that, given the national emergency to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, any legislation preventing the movement of BOP prisoners can pass quickly through Congress, this is only one avenue that I continue, “he told Fox News. “The quickest way to stop the inmate movement is for those responsible for this process to see the danger posed by inmate movements to BOP employees and their communities and to stop it immediately.”

Prisons are at high risk during the spread of an infectious disease due to their close quarters and common areas, which makes social distancing difficult. The hand sanitizer is even banned due to its high alcohol content.

Hollie McKay of Fox News contributed to this report.