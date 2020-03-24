House Dems’ coronavirus emergency stimulus bill includes $ 35 million for JFK Performing Arts Center

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

House Democrats criticized on Monday for spending money on their emergency stimulus bill that has nothing to do with the coronavirus epidemic, including $ 35 million for the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts of Washington DC

After Democratic Senators derailed pursuit of bipartisan stimulus bill, President-led House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Has offered its own version of a bill to save the economy as the pandemic hit the stock market. However, buried in the more than 1,100-page emergency proposal is money to maintain a popular destination in the country’s capital.

“For an additional amount for“ Operations and maintenance ”of $ 35,000,000, which will remain available until September 30, 2021 to cover the operating and maintenance needs related to the consequences of the coronavirus: provided that, notwithstanding the provisions of 20 USC 76th et seq., The funds provided for in this Act must be made available to cover the operating expenses necessary to ensure the continuity of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and its affiliates, including for remuneration and employee benefits, grants, contracts, rent or utility payments, fees for artists or performers, information technology and other administrative expenses, “said the draft. law.

The next page of the bill indicates that $ 300 million would be allocated to the National Endowment of the Arts and an additional $ 300 million to the National Endowment of the Humanities. The bill also provides $ 100 million for NASA and $ 278 million for the IRS.

These expenses, particularly the $ 35 million for the performing arts center, raised eyebrows on social networks.

“$ 35 million for the Kennedy Center is essential to fight against the coronavirus, explains Nancy Pelosi,” reacted the federalist editor Ben Domenech.

Several GOP legislators have pointed to Pelosi’s alleged involvement in the midst of talks on an emergency Senate bill as responsible for the derailment of the bill by Senate Democrats.