House forges ahead with FISA overhaul in the midst of a spy hit

The House unveiled new legislation Tuesday evening to reform the surveillance authorities used by the FBI to fight terrorism and to revise the secret judicial process of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) which was examined under the microscope in the Russia probe.

Instead of outright renewal of expiring terms, USA Freedom Reauthorization Act contains several revisions, including enhanced congressional oversight of the FISA process, sanctions for those who abuse the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISC) process for political gain, and the requirement to have court transcripts . Current legislation is set to expire on Sunday.

“The deadline is now set and we must act,” said Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday evening.

These are three surveillance provisions that expire on March 15, including one that allows the FBI to obtain court orders to collect business files on subjects in national security investigations. Another, known as the wiretapping provision, allows monitoring of subjects even after they have changed phones and monitoring of subjects unrelated to international terrorist organizations.

Nadler said the bill tightens legislation to prevent abuse but does not go far enough to guarantee civil liberties. “But we cannot let the perfect one be the enemy of good,” Nadler said during a hearing before the rules commission on Tuesday evening when the law was released. “This bill is an important package of reforms.”

A high-level Republican on the Judiciary, Ohio representative Jim Jordan, agreed with Nadler that the legislation could have gone further, “but this represents real reform.” The revisions, he said, are far better than the current FBI surveillance tools that were developed with the botched FBI app to monitor former campaign assistant to Trump Carter Page in the investigation Russian.

“This bill before us represents a real reform of the FISA program,” said Jordan in a bipartisan tone with Nadler. “These reforms are long overdue but have been particularly warranted in recent years as the FBI spies on Carter Page, affiliated with the Trump campaign.”

The bill seeks to limit a controversial part of the supervisory powers, known as section 215, which gives the government broad powers to demand “business records” from companies on behalf of national security investigations. To better protect privacy, the law would prohibit the use of section 215 to acquire information that would otherwise require a warrant and would prohibit obtaining GPS and the location of cell sites, said Nadler.

The National Security Agency (NSA) previously used section 215 to collect bulk telephone records, which was highly controversial. In recent years, the collection of bulk metadata has been banned and a tightly adapted program has been authorized, but now this program would be officially discontinued by law.

“Unfortunately, this program has proven to be technically difficult, very expensive and of limited value to the intelligence community,” said Nadler. “The government voluntarily closed the program last year. This two-decade experience has run its course and it is our responsibility to officially bring it to fruition.”

Attorney General William Barr and FBI Director Christopher Wray want Congress to renew crime-fighting tools that they believe are important in fighting terrorism.

The FBI considers the provisions to be vital in the fight against terrorism and stresses that none are linked to the surveillance problems identified by the Inspector General of the Ministry of Justice during the investigation into Russia. The Inspector General said in a report last year that the FBI had made serious errors and omissions in four requests to listen to the former Trump campaign adviser, including omitting information that did not allow suspect that Page was an asset of a foreign government.

The new legislation requires the Attorney General to personally approve the supervision of public servants.

“Page’s investigation did not require the attorney general’s signature,” said Jordan, R-Ohio. “… We now ask the Attorney General to approve in writing any FISA investigation of a federal elected official or candidate.”

The IG Justice Department discovered in December that there was no evidence of political bias or improper motivation in launching the Trump Russia investigation. However, the IG report revealed that there were at least 17 “material inaccuracies and omissions” in FISA Page applications.

The bill would require the government to disclose all important notices from the FISA Court within 180 days. The legislation would also require a single historical review of the opinions of the court. There will be an additional review of FISA requests and enhanced penalties for false information statements to the FISA court to ensure the accuracy of the requests.

“There are sanctions for giving false information to the court,” said Jordan. “There are penalties for hiding information in court, and there are penalties for disclosing information about the request to the court.”

Some Rules Committee legislators have expressed concern that an attorney general may politicize an investigation.

Legislation is slated for a vote in the House on Wednesday and lawmakers have expressed optimism that Nadler and Jordan could reach an agreement with FISA, particularly after the relentless fight against impeachment.

“I am pleasantly surprised that it was done,” said R-Ariz representative Debbie Lesko.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.