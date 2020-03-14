House OKs Coronavirus Relief Bill, after urging Trump, in vote 363-40

In a vote from 363 to 40 Saturday morning, the United States House of Representatives approved a coronavirus response package negotiated by the Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

All the Democrats in the House supported the plan while 40 Republicans opposed it. Representative Justin Amash, a Michigan independent who is a former Republican, voted “present”.

Before the vote, which took place just before 1 a.m.ET on Saturday, the leader of the parliamentary minority Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., Spoke to reporters about the deal that had been reached, saying “some things needed to be done cleaned. “

President Trump said Friday night that he supports the package – in an apparent effort to get skeptical Republicans on board with the legislation.

“I fully support H.R. 6201: Families first, the CoronaVirus Response Act, which will be passed in the House tonight,” Trump tweeted. “This bill will follow my leadership for free CoronaVirus tests and paid sick leave for our affected American workers …”

“I encourage all Republicans and Democrats to come together and vote YES!” Trump added later. “I will always put the health and well-being of Americans FIRST. Expect to sign the final bill as soon as possible!”

Pelosi initially informed his colleagues of an agreement with the Trump administration around 6 p.m. And Friday. “We are proud to have reached an agreement with the administration to resolve the outstanding issues, and we will now soon adopt the family coronavirus response law first,” the California Democrat said in a letter. .

However, Fox News later learned that Mnuchin had not yet signed the pact.

Shortly before 8:00 pm ET, Mnuchin said “Lou Dobbs Tonight” from Fox Business Network: “We have an agreement that reflects what the President talked about in his speech to the other [Wednesday] night. He’s very focused on making sure we can fight the coronavirus, that the people who need to be quarantined at home – that the hard-working Americans don’t lose their compensation because they have to be put in home quarantine.

“Obviously, we expect the biggest companies to bear these costs,” added Mnuchin, “and we also want to make sure that people can get free tests. The president wants a lot of tests. One things to which the market responded very positively was [that] the president has made huge strides with all of these big companies coming in and saying there are tests. “

Apparent problems have taken Democrats by surprise: House majority leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., Said: “We thought we had a deal,” adding, “I want to vote tonight.”

Fox News learns that the main objection to the bill from House Republicans was foreign matters which House Democrats continued to try to include in the coronavirus package.

Shortly before 10 p.m. Pelosi informed his Democratic caucus that the “process has taken time,” adding that “language incorporating the final details into the text is being drafted and should be completed soon.”

Sources told Fox that if the measure passed the House with an overwhelming majority, the Senate would resume it next week.

Earlier on Friday, President Trump declared a national emergency following the coronavirus epidemic and announced partnerships with major U.S. companies to expand testing capabilities.

“This legislation is about testing, testing, testing,” said Pelosi. “To stop the spread of the virus, we got free coronavirus tests for everyone who needs a test, including the uninsured.” We cannot effectively fight coronaviruses unless everyone in our country who needs to be tested can get their test for free. “

According to Pelosi, the bill includes paid emergency leave with two weeks of paid sick leave and up to three months of paid family and medical leave. “We have also obtained enhanced unemployment insurance, a measure that will extend protections to workers on leave,” she said.

Pelosi also said the bill will include nutrition security initiatives “including SNAP, student meals, nutrition for the elderly and food banks”. The Democrat said that “22 million children depend on free or reduced school meals for their food security; we have to make sure they have food to eat. “

She also said that the bill will include an increase in federal funds for Medicaid to support local, state, tribal and territorial governments and health systems “so that they have the resources necessary to fight this crisis.”

The revisions to the Democratic bill came after the GOP on Thursday reported “major” concerns over sick leave legislation.

McCarthy criticized the initial legislation for creating a paid sick leave program through the Social Security Administration which he said would take six months to set up and obstruct the normal operation of the disbursement agency. checks for the elderly.

He also objected to the imposition of permanent paid sick leave “for all businesses with no exemptions and no sunsets,” said McCarthy.

McCarthy told reporters on Friday that the bill “contained certain things that needed to be cleaned up”.

“It is a very good sign that shows bipartisanship that we can overcome this virus,” he said. “… It was very important to do this before anyone left.”

Trump had lobbied for payroll tax relief to give some economic relief to Americans, but Pelosi did not include this in this bill, although she did signal that more laws may be needed because the magnitude and prejudice of the pandemic are fully realized.

Marisa Schultz of Fox News contributed to this story.