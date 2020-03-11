House passed resolution to restrict Trump’s war powers in Iran after Soleimani strike

The House adopted a resolution on Wednesday to curb President TrumpThe ability to wage war against Iran, putting in place a veto expected from the Commander-in-Chief.

The measure – adopted by a vote of 227-186 – requires that Trump obtain congressional approval before engaging in new military action against Iran. The Senate has already adopted the resolution with a bipartisan vote of 55 votes to 45 last month.

Trump’s decision on January 3 to launch a drone strike that killed Iranian top general Qassem Soleimani triggered the response from Congress.

THE SENATE ADOPTS A MEASURE TO REDUCE THE TRUMP WAR POWERS IN A RARE BIPARTISAN VOTE

“No one in this body is crying for Qassem Soleimani. Certainly not me, “said Eliot Engel, D-N.Y., On the floor of the House on Wednesday.” No one doubts that he was a hardened terrorist with the blood of the Americans and others on his hands. But that is not the problem before us today. The problem is that the Trump administration decided to kill him without congressional authorization, without any prior consultation with Congress, and then misled the American people as to why this was necessary. “

But representative Michael McCaul, R-Texas, gave a passionate speech on the terrors inflicted by Soleimani and received applause from his colleagues for declaring that the world was better since Trump had eliminated Soleimani.

“He orchestrated the attack on our embassy in Baghdad,” said McCaul, next to an image the size of a charred embassy poster after the New Years attack. “Look at this picture. was not just a shot. … They stormed and attacked our embassy under Soleimani. What more do we need than that? “

The measure had bipartisan support in the Senate when eight Republicans joined the Senate Democrats on February 13 on a resolution to end the use of military forces against Iran unless expressly authorized by Congress. In the days after Soleimani’s death, the nation – and the world – prepared for a possible war with Iran.

Tehran responded to the American attack on Soleimani by launching missiles at two military bases in Iraq that are home to American and coalition troops. The attack caused traumatic brain damage to at least 64 American soldiers, the Pentagon said.

GOP SEN. MIKE LEE FURIOUSLY CLAIMS “ FULL MILITARY BRIEFING ” NEVER ON IRAN, AS THE MEETING DIVIDES LAWYERS

Opponents of the measure said the bill was trying to tie the president’s hands unnecessarily. They pushed aside the Democrats’ story that Trump had brought the United States to the brink of war with Iran by killing the general.

“The problem with my colleagues’ argument is that it goes against what really happened in the Middle East,” said representative Michael Waltz, R-Fla., The first elected green beret at Congress. “What happened is deterrence has been restored. It’s relatively peaceful at this point.”

Waltz said the “bill seeks to restrict a president who has shown incredible restraint.”

Trump has already threatened to veto the measure, and Congress does not have a two-thirds majority to override it.

Representative Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., Acknowledged that Trump’s veto was inevitable, but said it was still important for Congress to step up its action to reject the war with Iran.

“It is gratifying to see that Congress is getting serious about restoring our authority over war and peace issues,” said Omar on the prosecution. “Despite the inevitable veto, it is extremely important that we vote today to insist on our constitutional power. Our founders understood that these decisions are too important to rest in the hands of one person.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.