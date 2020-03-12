House passes bill to overturn Trump’s travel ban before coronavirus outbreak

House leadership pulled legislation from the floor who allegedly repealed President Trump’s previous travel bans amid efforts to focus attention on a coronavirus response bill, Fox News learned.

Democrats on Wednesday decided to delay voting on the ban law to make way for new legislation to help families affected by the virus, said Benjamin Suarato, spokesperson for the sponsor of the bill, Representative Judy. Chu, D-Calif. This bill is in limbo amidst opposition from the GOP.

CORONAVIRUS: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

The House, meanwhile, debated legislation Wednesday that was the Democrats’ response to the Trump crackdown it had promised in the 2016 campaign and which had resulted in various travel bans in the predominantly Muslim regions and beyond.

Since the House has already debated and adopted a rule of procedure on the bill, the prohibition law may return to the prosecution after next week’s vacation, said Suarato.

The bill was withdrawn after House Republicans this week urged House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to suspend legislation because of the coronavirus trigger.

Republicans say the No Ban law, which would reverse the controversial travel ban on several Muslim-majority countries, would hamper the president’s ability to mitigate the spread of the virus in the United States.

“The Democrats could not have chosen a worse week to try to undermine American travel restrictions,” minority leader Kevin McCarthy said on the floor of the House on Wednesday. “President Trump’s quick decision to restrict travel to countries like Iran and China has been a smart response and contributes to America’s security.”

GOP representative Steve Scalise noted that there was a major virus epidemic in Iran, which is part of the travel ban.

“With this epidemic of coronavirus, the president … must have all the tools to limit people coming from countries with a high propensity for coronavirus, and you would not want legislation that would make things more difficult”, a- he said in a statement. press conference.

The first version of the travel ban was promulgated by decree shortly after the president took office in 2017 and included Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Iran, Somalia, Libya and the Yemen.

The ban was extended earlier this year to include Myanmar, Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan, Nigeria, Sudan and Tanzania.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump announced news on Wednesday 30-day travel ban from Europe where the virus has spread widely.