House prepares for teleworking scenario amid coronavirus threat

Notes on the operation of Congress and Coronavirus Threats sent to all House On Friday, the House of Representatives Office showed that the House of Representatives is seriously preparing for a scenario in which staff must telework “in the light of the unique and unusual situation presented by the coronavirus.”

A note obtained by Fox News indicates that house offices can allocate unused funds to purchase teleworking equipment such as computers and additional phones. On March 9, the House will set up a special center to prepare the infrastructure for teleworking scenarios.

“This provides an opportunity for staff to get technical assistance that may need to be prepared to work remotely,” notes the memo. “Training is also provided on how to connect and access office data and resources remotely.

“All of these measures will help the House office in general improve emergency preparedness. Ask the Office to take advantage of the types of support highlighted below,” notes the memo. Was.

The announcement was made by a Washington delegation to the Israeli Public Relations Committee (AIPAC) ‘s annual policy meeting, where a group of attendees from a group on Wednesday could potentially New York Who contracted Coronavirus.

More than 18,000 people from across the United States attended the conference. Vice President Mike Pence, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. Kevin McCarthy, House Minority Leader of R Caliph.

About 20 Democrats also participated. Chuck Schumer, Senate Majority Leader, D-N.Y.

In that email, AIPAC No one at the meeting said that they had tested positive for the virus. A letter from HAC to legislators stated that “the attending medical office at the Capitol advised that attending the meeting consisted only of” indirect exposure “to the coronavirus.”

