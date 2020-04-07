House Republicans Call for Answers After Kennedy Center Fires Employees Despite Stimulus Funding

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

House Oversight Committee Republicans Demand Kennedy Center Leadership After Announcing Layoff – After Controversy $ 25 million reserve in the CARES law coronavirus the stimulus was aimed at retaining employees.

After Democrats were criticized for successfully lobbying for the bailout of the center, the organization announced that it will employ nearly 60 percent of its full-time administrative staff from at least April 6 to May 10. , and that it was “outside of 725 hours and part-time workers are already affected.”

In a letter Tuesday Kennedy Center director Timothy O’Leary, GOP officials asked for responses and the return of at least some of the funding they had just received.

“These layoffs, temporary or not, are contrary to the spirit of the CARES law and concern Congress,” said the letter, adding that “[i]If the Kennedy Center is forced to lay off its workers, it should return some of the money that the Democrats fought so hard for. “

These leaves were above what was to be an additional musicians leave with the National Symphony Orchestra. According to Washington Post, the Kennedy Center announced on Tuesday that it had reached an agreement with the orchestra to avoid holidays, but that the musicians will benefit from a significant reduction in wages at least until September.

Republicans said the center’s actions proved skepticism about the $ 25 million payout to the center was “well-founded”.

“The public perception is that the management of the Kennedy Center took the taxpayer funding and let their employees hold the bag,” said representative Bob Gibbs, R-Ohio, in a statement. “Congress, and more importantly the public, deserves answers to the questionable decisions made for employees on leave after receiving funds to prevent this.”

Gibbs signed the letter with representatives from Virginia Foxx, R-N.C .; Ralph Norman, R-S.C .; Carol Miller, W.Va .; Mark Green, R-Tenn .; Greg Steube, R-Fla; Glenn Grothman, R-Wis., And Fred Keller, R-Pa.

The letter further demanded that the center provide information in the form of a briefing explaining why “all the layoffs, layoffs or wage cuts should be carried out”, a plan to prevent further similar measures, and a “delimited”. explanation of expenses “for the center.

The letter comes a week after two members of the Republican Congress introduced a law to recover the $ 25 million allocated to the center in the CARES law.

The Kennedy Center published a breakdown of how it used the money, stating that $ 12,750,000 went to employee wages; $ 7,500,000 for employee benefits and $ 1,750,000 for artists’ contracts and fees. Of the remaining money, $ 1 million was spent on rent and utilities; $ 750,000 for information technology and $ 250,000 for computer improvements to “telework capacity”; $ 250,000 for cleaning and $ 750,000 for “other administrative expenses”.

President Trump, speaking at a White House coronavirus briefing last month, had said that he understood that funding for the Kennedy Center was necessary because the Democrats demanded concessions in order to pass the stimulus bill, even though he admitted that it irritated certain Conservatives. Supply first appearance in a version of the stimulus bill drafted by the Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

Bryan Steil, R-Wis. – WHO introduced the bill to withdraw funding with many cosponsors – said the rescue was still a “mistake”.

Keller called the $ 25 million payment “ineligible” given the current state of the economy.

“Even worse, the Kennedy Center took money from the government and laid off all of its workers and musicians,” Keller said in a statement. “This is an affront to the spirit of the Congressional relief effort and amounts to a plague on the American taxpayer.”