House Republicans Call for Hearing on Coronavirus Modeling Amid “Conflicting Data”

Republicans from the House Oversight Committee call for a hearing to review the “modeling platforms” used to project the extent and impact of the coronavirus pandemic, claiming that they present “conflicting data” and have led to policies “placing burdens » on the Americans.

representative Chip Roy, R-Texas and other lawmakers wrote a letter to House oversight committee chair Carolyn Maloney, DN.Y., urging her to schedule a “formal hearing” – in Washington DC, “on the ground or virtually ”- to examine the modeling information for coronaviruses used to make decisions, such as home orders, across the country

“At the forefront of decisions about response efforts is our ability to understand the extent and depth of the spread of the disease,” wrote Roy and his colleagues, noting that at this point there were “two main coronavirus modeling platforms – one from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington and one from Imperial College London.

“Although they are widely distributed and used by many thought leaders, these models have presented conflicting data over time, as we all are in comparing the models themselves,” they said. “These models have also undergone multiple and varied revisions and have not seemed to take into account changes in real-world behavior, even by demonstrating hypotheses that contradict data visible in real time.”

The letter went on to say that “due to the decisions made following the use of these models, we will face an extremely negative economic impact if we do not change gears in a few days or weeks”.

Lawmakers noted that millions of people have filed for unemployment benefits, while thousands of businesses across the country have closed due to the virus.

“At a time when the lives and livelihoods of Americans are at risk, we must certainly make sure that we do not make decisions based on potentially erroneous or misleading information,” they wrote. “Congress must fulfill its duty of constitutional oversight surrounding the modeling of information related to the coronavirus response efforts, which federal agencies and departments that Congress funds have used to justify placing extraordinary charges on the government. American people. “

Roy’s letter was signed by representatives of the GOP. Paul Gosar, Thomas Massie, Glenn Grothman, Jody Hice, James Comer and W. Gregory Steube.

The call for hearing comes after the models in question have been the subject of a close examination.

As the letter indicates, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation has revised its model to predict that the country may need fewer hospital beds and other equipment than expected, with a peak in coronavirus-related deaths possibly arriving earlier than expected.

This goes against some other models, which together have helped guide an unprecedented government effort to curb transmission by essentially shutting down large swathes of the economy and keeping people at home.

Concerns that this virus is far more contagious and deadly than any common flu strain are behind the current approach of government, in America and around the world. Perhaps due to additional testing, America is reporting the largest number of cases in the world today, with more than 465,000 cases and nearly 17,000 deaths. Symptoms vary widely, with some patients reporting only minor discomfort, while others suffer from overwhelming physical pain and difficulty breathing, forced to use ventilators.

Alex Berenson, former New York Times reporter openly questioned the models, saying there were discrepancies with estimates from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, which formerly predicted more than 90,000 deaths in August. The new estimate has a figure close to 60,000.

Berenson blames the role models for the government’s brutal response.

But government officials say the model is evolving with what the country is doing in terms of social distancing.

“We think our health care delivery system in the United States is quite extraordinary,” said Dr. Deborah Birx during a press briefing at the White House on Wednesday. “I know many of you are watching the Act Now model and the IHME model – and they have constantly reduced the number, the mortality from over 90,000 or 86,000, to 81,000 and now to 61,000. on the model of what America is This is what is happening. “

Dr. Anthony Fauci said the indicators are that social distancing efforts work: “Because remember, what you do with data will always exceed a model. You redo your models, based on your data, and our data tells us that mitigation is work. “

