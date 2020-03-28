How a Halifax family of 9 copes with the COVID-19 pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic is making life interesting for a family of nine from Halifax.

Stephanie Potter and her husband Tim have seven children aged two to 12 years old.

Potter said his family practiced social distance because Tim had type 1 diabetes and was immunocompromised.

“It would be devastating if COVID-19 entered our family and our home,” Potter told CBC. Main Street Thursday. “So we are extremely careful right now.”

On Thursday, there were 73 confirmed cases of virus in Nova Scotia.

Stephanie Potter has been working at home since March 13, while her children are at home. (Stéphanie Potter)

Potter has been working from home since March 13.

She said that she was not the family member with the most disrupted schedule.

“It’s our four year old who suddenly has a lot more playmates, but [also] much more competition for the shows we are going to watch, who is going to play with the toy he wants… and for attention too, ”she said.

“So there have been efforts to try to make peace in a house with nine people.”

Grocery for 9 people

Potter tried to do the grocery shopping once a month, but when you buy for nine people, you might think it is piling up.

“I notice that people are looking at us from the side, because they think we are accumulating, when in reality it is two or three weeks of food for us,” she said.

Potter said she often buys about 27 loaves of bread every three weeks.

Potter entertains his five school-aged children with books and movies. (Stéphanie Potter)

But apart from needing to search several stores for toilet paper, she was not disappointed.

“Most of the staples, like peanut butter and bread, we had no problem picking them up. We just have to be very, very careful when we leave,” she said.

Potter picks up cereal bars and red fish crackers that kids can snack on when they’re not in school.

Schools close for 2 weeks

Nova Scotia schools have been ordered to close for two weeks after March break, a decision that affects five of her children.

Potter said she had heard of the online courses, but with seven children, she said that the household did not have enough devices to operate it.

“I think we are on the long term with COVID-19,” she said.

“So from my point of view for elementary school kids, because they’re in grade 5 and under, I wouldn’t mind if the school was closed for the summer.”

But she hopes her 7th grade child will be able to continue her online lessons.

Advice to other parents

Potter said bad weather kept his kids inside, so they were relying on books, movies and their imaginations to overcome the pandemic.

“Trust your children’s ability to be entertained. I know we feel like we have to give them all these worksheets and prepare them for school or manage their game in a really intentional way,” he said. she declared.

“But in the same way that our life has lost much of its consistency and structure, what they need is the house to be a safe place.”