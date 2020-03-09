How a Northern Program Connects With Young Men To Combat Domestic Violence

This story is part of Ending domestic violence, a CBC News series on the crisis of intimate partner violence in Canada and what can be done to end it.

Nearly a dozen teenagers sit in a semicircle at the Moose Kerr School in Aklavik, in the Northwest Territories, a hamlet of about 600 people in the far north of the territory.

There is laughter, high-fives and hoots as two students play a scene.

The skit consists of camping. But what they are really exploring is consent and healthy relationships in a program called SMASH.

Through role plays, games and discussions, SMASH, which stands for strength, masculinity and sexual health, aims to help young people learn to develop healthy relationships and become leaders in their community – things that can help to reduce the high rates of domestic violence in the North, said Ken Mackay, 36, a SMASH facilitator.

“The way boys are installed in society somehow has the right, to other people and to do what they want anyway,” he said.

Ken Mackay, a SMASH facilitator, explains that the workshops show “to boys that there is another way of doing things than the norm set by society”. (Kate Kyle / CBC)

“It shows the boys that there is another way of doing things than the standard set by society.”

Since 2016, nearly 2,000 young men from the Yukon, Nunavut and the Northwest Territories, aged 13 to 17, have participated in school-based workshops through SMASH. Over 100 have participated in retreats from peer leaders. SMASH works alongside a program for adolescent girls called FOXY, which stands for Fostering Open eXpression among young people.

“It touches them young when they discover how to be with others,” said Mackay of SMASH.

“If they learn that we have to respect everyone regardless of who they are, what gender … I think [that’s] how this problem is solved. “

Kendrick Bolt, 19, a peer facilitator with SMASH, says he is trying to “make these young men … be the man they want to be”. (Kate Kyle / CBC)

Kendrick Bolt, 19, leaves his community in Kugluktuk, Nunavut, several times a month to travel with SMASH. He attended a workshop and is now a peer facilitator.

In Aklavik, wearing a cap and a black hoodie with the SMASH logo, he writes the words suggested by the students associated with being a man: strong, courageous and fat muscles.

“I felt like I should always be strong and I shouldn’t be expressing my feelings and I shouldn’t be crying,” said Bolt, describing how he felt before attending a SMASH retreat.

We’re just trying to get these young men … to be the men they want to be. – Kendrick Bolt, 19

“If I did, I would be just lower than my partner,” he said.

Bolt said he had also witnessed domestic violence caused by alcohol in his community.

“They don’t know what they are doing and it turns into violence,” he said.

Now he is trying to stop this cycle.

“We are just trying to get these young men to know what women have to endure … that they are the man they want to be,” he said.

Dawson Craig, 15, says young people in the North need to talk more about their feelings. “One of the lessons I learned is that you don’t have to be in control all the time – it’s okay,” he said. (Kate Kyle / CBC)

Dawson Craig, 15, didn’t know what to expect when he started SMASH. Craig had never been in a relationship before.

“It is important that young people in the North know about consent and healthy relationships,” said Craig, who is also a peer facilitator. “If they don’t know, it will lead to bad decisions.”

He says young people also need to talk more about their feelings.

“There are a lot of people who don’t know how to deal with emotions in the North,” said Craig.

“One of the lessons I learned is that you don’t have to be in control all the time – it’s okay,” he said.

“The biggest difference is that she taught me to be myself and to be proud of myself.”

A sign in the hallway of the Moose Kerr School in Aklavik, N.W.T. During a week in February, SMASH visited communities in the Mackenzie Delta region for leadership workshops with youth on domestic violence, consent, sexual health and stereotypes of masculinity. (Kate Kyle / CBC)

In February, peer facilitators for SMASH and FOXY gathered at the Yellowknife ski club.

For several days, the young participants discovered mental health, well-being and trauma healing through practical activities, art and traditional sports.

“He [trauma] really interferes with how we interact with others and how we handle situations, “said Mackay.

“So if we can attract people, get more help in these areas, it would benefit them in all aspects of life.”