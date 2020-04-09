How A Simple Plastic Box Could Protect Health Care Workers Across Canada From COVID-19

For clinicians, inserting a tube into the respiratory tract of a COVID-19 patient is a high-risk procedure.

This usually means that front-line workers look directly into someone’s open mouth, and directly into the line of fire, for a sudden cough to drop virus-filled droplets.

And with more patients needing help with breathing, the risk increases.

“We are seeing week after week, day after day, that patients are getting sicker, more patients are being admitted, and more patients are receiving respiratory assistance and a ventilator,” said emergency physician Dr. Alyssa Wong. with Trillium Health Partners in Mississauga, Ont.

Wong began to question the dangers facing her peers, and she was not alone.

In a WhatsApp group for doctors, where COVID-19 articles flew back and forth, his colleague Dr. Daniel Shogilev shared the cover of a doctor in Taiwan who had developed a transparent plastic shield to cover patients during the intubation, thereby helping to reduce the risk of clinicians.

It was a few weeks ago in mid-March. Wong knew people from outside the medical community who might be able to help make the concept a reality in Canada, and a small team hoping to develop what they have since dubbed the “COVID Box” together during a Zoom teleconference the next day.

Since then, the small voluntary coalition of clinicians, entrepreneurs and founders of technology companies has designed and tested their cube-shaped shield, inspired by the open source design from Dr. Hsien Yung Lai in Taiwan.

The first few laps were a bit of trial and error.

Entrepreneur Dave Phillips, whose wife, Dr. Dana Phillips, is an emergency room doctor at Sunnybrook Hospital, says his first prototype was “brutal”, using hand tools and a hand saw. metals.

Next, mechanical engineer Jonathan Norris, co-founder and chief technology officer of the technology company Taplytics in Toronto, built a digital design designed for automated machines.

A team of clinicians and entrepreneurs from the Toronto area designed the COVID Box prototype, a new form of personal protective equipment for frontline workers. (Provided by COVID Box)

Boxes sent to GTA hospitals

With funding and support from Norris, as well as Trillium Health and architectural fabrication company Eventscape, the team built more than 20 prototypes of the polycarbonate device and started shipping them to hospitals in the GTA .

In the Taplytics office on Wellington Street West, Norris and Phillips show how easy COVID boxes are to build.

The sturdy, transparent sheets are packed flat and can be assembled in minutes, with three pieces connecting to form a shield that is held together by zipped fasteners, with two circular holes in the front where clinicians can insert their arms to intubate each patient.

After each procedure, the team says the boxes can be quickly taken apart and easily disinfected with medical grade cleaners.

“The challenge we have seen is that the cost of polycarbonate over the past week has almost doubled,” said Norris, noting the growing popularity of plastic shields for cashiers and other workers who deal with the public in the middle of the current COVID-19 pandemic.

This increase brought the cost of production to approximately $ 200 per box.

The invention of the “ COVID Box ” was inspired by Dr. Hsien Yung Lai in Taiwan, who designed something similar to meet the challenge of safely intubating patients with COVID-19. (Provided by COVID Box)

The team now hopes that a combination of crowdfunding and corporate donations will help them provide hundreds, if not thousands, of boxes to hospitals in Canada and around the world – as demand is pouring in from around the world.

Although doctors on board say the boxes are not a perfect solution, they could offer additional protection to front-line workers due to a shortage of other personal protective equipment, which forces hospitals to ration supplies. supplies as officials rush to order more in the midst of an increasing number of COVID-19 cases.

Wong says the level of “knowledge transfer” and support has been great to see in the midst of the current crisis.

“Everyone is trying to take small steps to mitigate this pandemic,” says Shogilev.

“The mantra of emergency medicine is,” Do what you can with everything you have, “and I think we are all trying to do it.”