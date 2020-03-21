How Alberta has managed to do more COVID-19 tests than any other province

To date, Alberta has performed just over 20,000 COVID-19 tests – more than any other province in Canada.

This was possible due to the existing infrastructure, the early availability of test kits, collaboration with universities and a 24-hour test process, according to the chief medical officer of health. Alberta, Dr. Deena Hinshaw.

“One of the advantages we have in Alberta is our provincial public health laboratory, which is located Alberta Precision Laboratories“Hinshaw said in a live Facebook appearance this week.

“They have an incredible configuration and they work very hard to have cutting edge technology that allows us to react quickly.”

The same lab was able to do local tests for Ebola during the West African epidemic, she noted, and it was a step ahead when the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19 started to spread around the world.

“When this epidemic started in China and the tests became available in Canada, our lab was the one that got the test kits from the national lab and built a local capacity,” said Hinshaw.

“And then, they really just reached out to their local colleagues. They’ve worked with universities … and one of the things they do is they do their tests 24/7. / 7. “

Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, updates on the state of COVID-19 in the province during an information session in Edmonton on Friday, March 20, 2020. (Jason Franson / Canadian Press)

For this to happen, Hinshaw said health officials need to expand their list of trained people capable of performing the tests, to ensure a constant flow of staff.

“So they have people who have received cross-training to come, so their equipment does not stay idle,” she said. “I can’t say enough about the lab’s work and how incredible they have been.”

Test capabilities have also increased. On Tuesday, Alberta performed more than 2,000 tests for the first time in a single day. Just over 2,900 were completed on Wednesday, followed by another 2,800 on Thursday.

Test volumes are also increasing across the country.

Dr. Theresa Tam, Chief Public Health Officer of Canada, said Friday that 10,000 tests have been done across the country in 24 hours since Thursday alone.

A growing choir of global experts is calling on countries around the world to test more frequently for COVID-19, including in people without symptoms, as a means of monitoring and controlling the pandemic.