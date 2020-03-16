How are hospitals and the US government working to protect themselves from a possible shortage of ventilators?

As the number of cases of the coronavirus As it continues to climb, US hospitals and government officials are bracing for the possibility of a potential shortage of ventilators, a machine that has proven effective in helping the most critically ill patients breathe.

Fears of a shortage of ventilators have increased as nationwide hospital officials have taken important steps to increase capacity, build tents and provide unused space to house patients.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief of infectious disease at the National Institutes of Health, recently said that if the United States level of italy – which recorded the second largest number of cases outside of China – an overwhelming influx of patients could lead to a lack of supplies, including ventilators.

“This is when you will have to make very difficult decisions,” he said.

Friday, asked about the possibility of a fan failure, President Trump said his administration had “ordered a large number of respirators just in case.”

“We hope we don’t have them, but we have ordered a large number,” he said.

Dr. Eric Toner of the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security said NPR Saturday that hospitals needing more ventilators beyond their usual supply should hire them if there was a spate of patients with severe COVID-19 pneumonia.

Ventilation companies have indicated that they are increasing their efforts to meet demand, both in the United States and abroad.

General Electric said ABC News the company “was taking steps to maximize our production capacity and production while ensuring that our factories can continue to operate safely.”

An official with ResMed, a San Diego-based company, said the company was “confident that it could meet today’s global demands.”

According to a recent study from the Society of Critical Care Medicine, some 8,900 ventilators have been stocked for national deployment in emergencies. The study indicated that, with the national stock, hospitals had around 200,000 devices, although the number of employees able to operate and monitor them remained low.

Toner said a patient may need to be transferred if a hospital is not at full capacity.

Elsewhere, hospitals have intensified communication with each other as they prepare for the worst. In Washington State, which was hardest hit by the epidemic in the United States, EvergreenHealth shared a 42-page online report titled: “Lessons for hospitals. “

“In many ways, people link to each other to say,“ I’m not going to do this in isolation; tell me how you do this, let me tell you how I do this and let’s share lessons with each other, “said Dr. Craig Coopersmith of the Emory University School of Medicine.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.