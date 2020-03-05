How Canada responds to coronavirus community transmission

In Canada, all cases of COVID-19 have so far dated to the country where the outbreak occurred. However, at a press conference on Wednesday, Federal Health Minister Patty Haidu warned that “eventually, this is likely to be found in one of our communities.”

Here’s what communication to the community means for the country:

What does “community transmission” of COVID-19 mean?

Simply put, community submissions are in progress when it becomes impossible to trace COVID-19 cases to a single source outside the community.

“ People who have never traveled to an infected place or met and met someone at the place get sick, ” said Tom, a geography professor at the University of British Columbia who specializes in facilitating or controlling spread. -Koch said. Sick. “I have never intentionally interacted with strangers [infected] Or infected. “

Why is it important?

If the virus cannot be tracked, the actual containment is over and, as Koch says, the virus is “free running”. It often leads to a case explosion, as was the case in other parts of the world.

“There are hundreds of cases before knowing it, going out of one case discovered,” B.C. Said Stephen Hopkin, a professor of the College of Population and Public Health at the university.

“It is very contagious. You can move from one case to hundreds or thousands of cases in a very short time. “

Do community submissions automatically occur throughout Canada?

Not necessarily, Koch said.

“We can localize this in Canada, where there are many geographically distant regions. For example, an outbreak in Vancouver does not necessarily mean that an outbreak is even imminent in Regina or Prince George. “

What happens to the response?

For the first few cases of transmission to the community, personnel continue to track contacts, investigate where the patient was during the period of infectivity, contact those who are in contact, and contact them as necessary. Ask for quarantine.

Health Minister Patti Haidu and Chief Health Officer Teresa Tham say they are working with local and local health authorities to ensure they are preparing for the possible local outbreak of COVID-19. 2:28

“It probably lasts for some time, and there are so many cases that it is impractical for the health department to contact all contacts of the case,” said Colin Pohn, a public health and infectious disease expert. Lee said.

What are the measures to stop the spread?

Public health officials will probably step up efforts to implement a “strategy” known as social distance.

“So, at some point, we might say to people, “Hey, we really … deter mass gatherings,” said Lee. The whole idea is that we don’t want to gather people. Being in the community lets you know who has been infected. “

Some social distance strategies already in place are as broad as important as community quarantine, cancellation of public transport, or crackdown on public rallies.

For example, in France, authorities have announced a ban on rallying more than 5,000 indoors. In the worst affected areas of northern Paris, all rallies were banned, the BBC reported.

During the new FIAT 500 Electric presentation in Milan, Italy, people are sitting at a recommended distance from each other. Countries are taking increasingly visible steps to control the corona virus. (Antonio Carranni / Associated Press)

Italy, the epicenter of European fashion, has the oldest population in the world after Japan. Elderly people are particularly vulnerable to the COVID-19 virus.

Italy’s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has warned that if the virus continues to spread “exponentially,” it may not have enough intensive care units to treat patients, and that schools across the country until March 15th. And justified the extraordinary measures of closing universities.

“I’m not surprised if many events are canceled [in Canada], “Option Cann”[Already] We hear that some sporting events and concerts, and the like, are canceled or delayed by viruses. ”

Companies may encourage employees to work from home, and school closures may be a reality.

What is likely to happen in Canada?

Hoption Cann suspects that large-scale public transport in Canada will be canceled.

“Perhaps as an alternative, rather than traveling by transportation, I guess who has a self-quarantine cold or flu symptoms.”

Even in other countries, Lee said that it is unlikely that Canada would isolate a complete community.

“It’s so difficult that it’s unlikely. It violates the personal civil liberties of many people,” he said.

The only scenario where it can happen is when there are many cases in a very small, isolated Canadian community, he said.

“For the sake of discussion, for some reason we are looking at a more rural community of 10,000 and 3,000 people.

“I think unfortunately there needs to be a discussion on whether to sacrifice their civil liberties for a few days to prevent their spread to more people.”