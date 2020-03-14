How Canada’s Big Grocers Prepare for COVID-19

Canadian grocery stores are preparing for customers to stock supplies to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic.

Customers across the country flocked to stores to pick up items like toilet paper, hand sanitizer, and non-perishable items.

In Canada, some local stores have had to ration items such as hand sanitizer due to concerns related to COVID-19. Outside of Canada, some stores have turned to rationing items amidst panic purchases of coronaviruses.

“The practice, if done at the right time, will be considered responsible,” said Sylvain Charlebois, director of the food analysis laboratory at Dalhousie University in Halifax.

On Friday, long lines and full carts inside a Calgary grocery store. (Shannon Scott / CBC)

“People will understand because we have seen many reports of erratic behavior, people simply cannot explain what they were doing while they were buying toilet paper.”

“We are going through cycles of public education. People will go out and buy things, then all of a sudden they will realize:” Well, maybe I should have left some for the others . “”

What the great grocers say

In an email to CBC News, Walmart Canada said it would continue to stock its stores with items its customers are looking for, such as hand sanitizer, paper products, cleaning products and non-perishable products.

Walmart said it also plans to keep prices for these “fair trade” items.

The company said that all of its employees who do not feel well can stay at home. It has also launched a policy that provides additional financial support to “associates who are in” compulsory quarantine “or who are a confirmed case of COVID-19”.

Walmart has stated that associates unable to work remotely will be put on paid leave and will be eligible to receive compensation for scheduled work hours for a period of two weeks.

CBC News contacted Loblaw, the company behind grocery stores like Superstore and No Frills, for comments Thursday, but received no response.

However, an email sent to customers of his grocery pickup service, PC Express, reviews some of the steps he is taking. He said that due to increased demand, there could be limits on certain products, such as toilet paper. Given the reduced availability of products, there may also be more substitutions with grocery orders.

On Friday evening, Loblaw customers received an email from Galen Weston Jr., the company’s executive chairman, describing increased disinfection practices in heavily affected areas such as checkouts, colder doors and pharmacy counters three times a year. day.

Costco did not respond to questions about customer rationing and storage, but a company spokesperson acknowledged that there was renewed interest in purchasing emergency supplies in response to COVID -19.

Sobeys did not respond to a request for comment on Thursday.

Charlebois said he would not be surprised if the chain stores began to implement rationing.

But he said the supply chains for these stores were “fairly resilient.”

“They have learned from past mistakes, they have become smarter, they have more options,” he said.

Dalhousie University professor Sylvain Charlebois says event cancellations and celebrity news coming with COVID-19 could help fuel panic purchases. (Radio-Canada)

In the event of a pandemic, Charlebois said that the consumer psyche went from panic to civilization and responsibility.

“Each market will go through a cycle. I would say right now in western Alberta and British Columbia because they have had their first death and there have been several cases there, they have actually gone through a panic buying cycle, “he said.

For Quebec and Atlantic Canada, Charlebois forecasts that the purchase of panic has not yet started. He estimates that the bulk of these events will occur in two to four weeks after the March vacation ends.

He said event cancellations and news from celebrities descending with COVID-19 could also fuel the purchase of panic.

“Make sure everyone is taken care of”

Charlebois said he encourages people to be reasonable in the quantities they buy. He said COVID-19 is a virus that could last a long time.

“Not only will it allow people to make sure everyone is taken care of in a community, but it will also give the whole supply chain a chance to recover and adapt,” said he declared.