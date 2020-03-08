How coronaviruses compare to other SARS and MERS coronaviruses

the coronavirus An epidemic that has spread around the world from China since December has sickened more than 105,000 people and killed almost 3,600 people.

Most of those who fell ill and died China.

The new coronavirus causes a disease called COVID-19 and has spread from Wuhan, China, to 95 countries on Sunday morning.

The World Health Organization says that coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that can cause disease in animals or humans.

“In humans, several coronaviruses are known to cause respiratory infections ranging from colds to more serious diseases such as Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS) and severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS)”, explains the WHO. .

“The most recently discovered coronavirus causes COVID-19 coronavirus disease.”

Researchers suspect the COVID-19 virus was transmitted from bats to an intermediate animal source and then to humans, reports NBC News.

SARS appeared in the southern Chinese province of Guangdong in November 2002 before becoming a global epidemic, infecting more than 8,000 people and killing nearly 800 in 26 countries.

WHO says there has been no SARS outbreak worldwide since 2003.

Scientists believe that SARS originated from bats that have infected civets, small mammals that look like weasels, and then humans.

WHO says SARS was more deadly but much less contagious than COVID-19.

MERS was first identified in Saudi Arabia in 2012. MERS has been reported in 27 countries since 2012, with around 80% of human cases reported by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Cases identified outside the Middle East involve people infected in the Middle East. On rare occasions, small outbreaks have occurred outside of this region.

Since 2012, the number of cases of MERS has totaled 2,494. Over 850 deaths have been reported.

The virus that causes MERS has been found in bats in Saudi Arabia and may have been transmitted from bats to camels to humans.

Genetic analyzes have shown that the coronavirus has not undergone many significant changes since its emergence in Wuhan, according to NBC News. As viruses pass from person to person and spread to new geographic locations, it is not uncommon for them to mutate to avoid extinction.

“It’s essentially a Darwinian evolution, where it’s the survival of the fittest,” University of North Carolina epidemiologist Timothy Sheahan told NBC. “But if you already have a virus that is good for human-to-human transmission and good for replicating in a person, there is no reason why they should be fitter.”