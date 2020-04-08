How Couriers Continue To Deliver So You Can Stay Home

Most customers no longer want to see Bob Rodkin.

Instead of putting food for Uber Eats in person, he was told to put it on the porches, at the doors or in the halls of the buildings. From time to time, he will send a wave out the window.

“You deliver a pizza to someone and they say leave it on the front step … it’s just a cement step covered in dirt,” he said. “And you want me to leave your food there? And is it better that I give it to you?”

It has become standard delivery practice as the COVID-19 pandemic escalates. Couriers like Rodkin, 59, took on a new level of responsibility, continuing to go out and deliver so people could stay at home.

Rodkin delivers around Oshawa and Whitby for Uber Eats. He also led people. But since the start of the pandemic, there has been no demand. So now he divides his time between delivering food and picking up shifts in a grocery store. (Submitted by Bob Rodkin)

It’s different when picking up too.

Restaurants require couriers to enter deliveries behind the wheel, at front windows, or wait until they are brought outside when they are ready. Others allow only a few people inside for pickup, with barriers in place and employees practicing physical distance.

This made it difficult for Rodkin, a grandfather who also just started working at an Ajax grocery store, to find places to go to the bathroom and wash their hands while picking up food.

“I don’t order food delivery … I’m not sure I would be comfortable,” said Rodkin, who delivers around Oshawa and Whitby, east of Toronto. “If you can order groceries and get the groceries and do them yourself, you’re better … there are just fewer hands that touch everything.”

Couriers have taken a new level of responsibility during this pandemic, ensuring that we always get food and products delivered so that many can stay at home. Haydn Watters explains. 6:44

Sickness benefits promised but no disinfectant

Couriers are in a unique position to catch the virus and infect others while moving packages between many places and people.

Brice Sopher is concerned that he will fall ill, but has said that he must continue giving birth in order to pay the rent.

“It’s very difficult to do when you really haven’t gotten a lot of support from the companies they work for,” said Sopher, who rides a bike for Uber Eats and Foodora in Toronto. “Both [companies] continue to insist that business continue. “

Instead of dealing with customers face to face, couriers drop food at the doors. “I much prefer contact,” says Bob Rodkin. “The simple fact of delivering packages was not really my main reason to get started.” (Submitted by Brice Sopher)

Uber Eats and Foodora have promised couriers sickness benefits of up to two weeks if they obtain COVID-19 or are forced to isolate themselves. Another food delivery company, Skip the Dishes, has stopped authorizing cash. The three applications allow “contactless” delivery.

But Sopher said he didn’t get hand sanitizer, sanitizer, or gloves, which he wants the companies to provide. He brings his own gloves and disinfects his gloves every 15 minutes or so.

Sopher also wants couriers to be able to isolate themselves voluntarily, while continuing to be paid.

Restaurants switched to delivery and delivery options due to COVID-19. In order to practice physical distance, some restaurants have become creative, transforming the front windows into impromptu take-out counters. (Evan Mitsui / CBC)

He was involved in the campaign to allow Foodora’s mailers to unionize. Ontario Labor Relations Board released decision in February they were eligible to join a union, the first application-based workers to win this right in Canada.

Currently, he is trying to find a way to get money for co-workers who can’t work and food for couriers who might not be able to afford it. He also wants the province to reconsider the designation of couriers as essential.

“Giving sushi to someone in a condo is not an essential service,” he said.

“If we deliver food to people with mobility issues or … equipment to front-line health workers, that would make us an essential service.”

Mail doesn’t have to handle a lot of traffic at the moment, as Brice Sopher explained during a recent shift. “It’s a very lonely life.” He says the advice was good and people appreciated it. (Submitted by Brice Sopher)

“Terrifying … but it’s exciting”

Others have already rotated.

Cathy Conroy leads On the Road delivery service in Walkerton, Ontario, usually driving long distances for business. But the office closings have meant that she is now mainly delivering local food to people who are afraid to go out.

He is offered to pick up food, shop for groceries or even receive mail from people.

How safe is it to eat delivery? Experts say the risk of getting COVID-19 on delivery and takeout is low, but have advice: Send couriers to leave food at the door .

. You can reheat food .

. wash your hands before and after eating.

“It’s a little terrifying … but it’s exciting to help people, to feel like you’re really making a difference,” she said.

Conroy is careful; his family has a history of health problems such as heart and lung problems, which makes them more vulnerable. She decided to start wearing masks and constantly disinfected.

When she leaves a delivery in a house, she leaves it on the doorstep and waits in her van to make sure it is not stolen.

Cathy Conroy gets around in her Grand Caravan 2013. She misses seeing people: “I like contact. I like to get involved with people. I like to talk to people. This is why I like to do this delivery job. I love helping people this way. ” (Submitted by Cathy Conroy)

It kept her busy, but it also helped her reduce stress and focus on something other than the pandemic.

“If I’m sitting thinking more, I’m more stressed. That’s how I am.”

This is part of a series devoted to the unexpected frontline workers of this pandemic, everyday people, low-wage jobs (like grocery store employees) that make things work while many stay at home. If you have a job or someone you think should be profiled, contact [email protected]