How divorced or separated parents share custody of their children during the COVID-19 crisis

Parents across Canada are trying to figure out what to do with their kids – how to keep them busy, how to entertain them, etc. – now that many are trapped inside their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But for those who are separated or divorced, this poses an additional challenge: how to share custody of their children.

Sarah Carlyon co-parented her three children – ages 10, 8 and 6 – with her ex-husband in Smiths Falls, Ontario. The children divide their 50/50 time between their two houses, which are about 15 minutes apart.

She said that in some ways, she and her ex-husband need to communicate more these days, especially when the kids aren’t with her.

Normally my ex and I respect each other’s distance. … But I send SMS daily: “How are the children?” I just want to hug them and hold them a little closer. – Sarah Carlyon, co-parenting of 3 children with her ex-husband

“What stresses me”

These are the first days of the pandemic. And for separated couples who have a friendly working relationship, or at least, with each other – for now, things are status quo. But it’s still not without worries.

“My concern is this: is it ethical for me to commute between my children? Father.” Am I making the wrong decision? ”

Antonopolous is the mother of three children, ages nine, six and four. They shared their time with her and her ex-husband, who lives on the street.

“My concern is that if we go into a complete quarantine, like Italy, and don’t leave our house, then how are we going to deal with it? If things degenerate, what will happen?” she says. “There are so many factors, so many moving parts in all of this. That’s what stresses me out.”

The children of Kat Antonopolous, from left to right, Angus, Lachlan and Henry, photographed in 2017. Antonopolous says she is worried about commuting between the children and their father during the pandemic. (Submitted by Kat Antonopolous)

Communicate directly, advise family lawyer

The concerns are real and family lawyers have been hearing them more and more in the past two weeks.

Michelle Sample, a Toronto-based family lawyer for Goldhart Law, advises ex-couples who get along well to communicate and try to develop a plan.

“Communicate directly with the other parent because, hopefully, the person who cares most about your children is the other parent. Identify them [coronavirus] risks and try to agree. Do we have an agreement that everyone in your house and mine is self-insulating? Perhaps it is not reasonable to continue things as usual. “

She said things get much more complex if the separated or divorced parents have an acrimonious relationship or some sort of supervisory agreement. The supervisor – often a neutral third party, such as a friend or family member – transfers children between parents.

Sometimes the supervisor stays during a visit. But some supervisors are self-isolating now or don’t want to be the channel for fear of spreading the virus if they are infected themselves and have stopped doing their job.

In other cases, supervised access requires that it take place in a public place, such as a café or a leisure center. And with many of them no longer offering seats or flaps, Sample said it was very difficult.

Add to that, she said courts, including family courts, are only accepting urgent matters at this time.

“You could have a file and you were planning to take the case to court for more access, and now it’s just adjourned until further notice,” said Sample. “If someone relies on the courts, we don’t know when we can get in.”