How Doctors Browse Coronavirus Information Online: “Like the Wild West Over There”

Medical disinformation concerning coronavirus targeting consumers on the web has placed physicians in an unusual position to try not only to fight COVID-19 on the front lines, but also to have a look at what is being done and what is just hearing- say.

“It’s like the Wild West over there,” Dr. Jeremy Faust, professor of emergency medicine at Harvard Medical School, told Fox News.

People who isolate themselves spend more and more time on the Internet reading COVID-19 content, unverified reports or anecdotes appear on popular forums. Unfortunately, this includes lay people who give advice on social media sites like Facebook or in forums like Reddit, which sometimes include claims that are not based on “Coronavirus heals.”

Another false claim was the text string “friend of a friend” on a national quarantine which was quickly debunked.

The problem for Faust and those working to treat coronavirus is that shared information is not necessarily subject to a standard of proof. And like most doctors, he still wants patients to get their advice directly from health care professionals.

But there is another aspect of sharing medical information online which, according to Faust and others, actually contributes to fighting the COVID-19 virus in a new and innovative way: FOAM, or free medical education / instruction in access. free, which brings together medical experts seeking advice – or offering their first-hand knowledge – on how to fight the coronavirus.

Faust is one of the founders of F.O.A.M. movement and co-hosts a podcast, FOAMcast, which now deals exclusively with subjects related to coronaviruses.

Faust, whose background is specialized in emergency medicine, regularly presents other doctors from all specialties who are involved in the movement and have worked on COVID-19 research.

“Knowledge of textbooks is what medicine thought was the case a few years ago. And knowledge of journals … may be considered what was supposed to be a year ago, or six months ago, or a few months ago, when they were submitted and accepted. And F.O.A.M. and the movement [are] really what’s going on now and in the future, ”said Faust.

Faust describes the movement as “a group of self-proclaimed people” who have built a community over the past decade using various forums to share medical discoveries with a group of trusted health care professionals.

Another member of the movement is Dr. Josh Farkas, assistant professor of pulmonary medicine and intensive care at the University of Vermont and contributor to the F.O.A.M. EMcrit blog. In mid-March, Farkas posted on his blog the use of CPAP or CPAP devices to help patients breathe where hospitals lack ventilators, a widely reported problem.

Doctors around the world weighed in on Farkas’ post confirming that they too have had positive experiences using CPAP machines on patients with coronavirus.

The online platform has been critical to the rapid dissemination of information about this outbreak, especially for doctors who are used to a peer review process several weeks or even months before publication.

“As we struggle with how to treat a disease that was so recently completely unknown, this rapid exchange and updating of information is crucial,” Farkas told The Wall Street Journal sharing experiences on coronaviruses on Internet.

“We don’t want to be in a situation where we have to wait years and years before advancing the ball, especially at a time like this,” said Faust.

Another F.O.A.M. A colleague, Reuben Strayer, deputy medical director of emergency medicine at the Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, and author of EmDoc, told The Wall Street Journal that he could not imagine fighting coronavirus in a pre-Internet world .

“How could you communicate about a disease that nobody knows about that works on the planet?” he told the newspaper.

However, Faust urged caution in carefully assessing the information to be trusted.

“It is very easy to hear anecdotes about things that work and not to notice that in reality they do not work as well as we think, or that they have disadvantages that we do not notice”, a he declared.

Faust said one of the things he finds most promising about how the F.O.A.M. the movement used to help with the coronavirus is that doctors share not only positive news and innovations, but also warnings about things that didn’t work or additional precautions needed.

He recalled the discovery of his colleague’s CPAP as an example.

“We learned early on that in some cases this intermediate step could be a little dangerous as it really makes droplets fly far in and out of patients and could put healthcare workers at risk,” he said. declared.

And as doctors navigate the front line against the new coronavirus, they find themselves in a battle on two fronts: one against the virus itself, the other against the bureaucratic red tape of FDA approval.

Doctors are performing complex risk calculations more than ever and while their years of training and intensive requirements have prepared them for this moment, even the most invested F.O.A.M., like Faust, have declared that science remains the key.

“There is a difference between a great idea and a great idea that doesn’t work. And it’s that science tells us which of these things is which.” Faust said, “We have to do it quickly, but we have to do it right. Otherwise, we could shoot ourselves in the foot.”