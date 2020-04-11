How does coronavirus affect immigration to the United States?

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. register here.

As COVID-19 continues to impact almost every aspect of daily life, the U.S. response has resulted in several changes in the country immigration system.

In March, President Trump signed an executive order closing the southern border to prevent the spread of the virus from undocumented immigrants who may be infected.

“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention exercise their authority under Title 42 of the United States Code to give customs and border protection the tools they need to prevent the virus from crossing the north and south borders,” a- he said when he announced the move. .

The action resulted in the refusal of more than 6,000 migrants at the US-Mexico border, according to data from the United States Customs and Border Protection.

Here are some of the ways the fast-spread coronavirus has changed the immigration system, impacting millions of people who are effectively left in limbo until things get back to normal.

Office closings

the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services announced last week the closure of its in-person services in field offices, asylum offices and application support centers until May 3.

The agency, which acts as the central agency responsible for most forms of legal immigration and asylum cases in the United States, has stated that it will continue to provide emergency services and “services essential to the mission ”which do not require face to face contact.

Field offices will send notices to those who have naturalization appointments or ceremonies, while refugee protection claims will receive a new interview notice with a new appointment time.

Hearings

Thousands of immigration court hearings have been postponed because immigration courts have been closed across the country. the Department of Justice announced that hearings of non-detained immigrants have been postponed until May 1.

The date of May 1 also applies to hearings of persons placed in the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program, known as Stay in Mexico, which keeps migrants in Mexico while their asylum hearings occur.

Cross-border travel

The United States has suspended non-essential travel to Canada and Mexico.

“These measures will protect the health of the three countries and reduce the incentive for mass global migration that would severely deplete the health care resources necessary for our people,” President Trump said in a statement. White House press briefing last month.

Guatemala suspends agreement

Guatemala suspended a historic asylum agreement with the United States last month amid concerns over the pandemic. The country said it would stop incoming flights carrying deportees and asylum seekers sent from the United States.

“As of today, all returnee flights [agreement with Washington] are suspended for the duration of the state of disaster, “said Foreign Minister Pedro Brolo.

Illegal immigration

Border crossings declined dramatically in March and April, according to CBP. The agency said that an average of 600 people cross the border per day since the Trump administration closed the border to migrants to contain the spread of the virus, according to Wall Street newspaper.

Refugees

the State Department suspended admission of refugees for three weeks until April 6.

“We will work with our implementing partners to plan for a resumption of refugee arrivals on or after April 7,” an agency spokesperson told Fox News last month.

