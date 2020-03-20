How does coronavirus affect people with asthma?

If you have asthma, you may be wondering how the new coronavirus, known as COVID-19, affects you differently?

It is well known that other respiratory conditions, such as the common cold or the flu, can trigger asthma symptoms, which can lead to an asthma attack, depending on Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America. But is it the same for the new coronavirus?

Fox News spoke to Dr. David Hill, a volunteer medical spokesperson for the American Lung Association, about this. Read on to see what we know about COVID-19 and how it relates to asthma.

Is there any evidence that people with asthma may be more susceptible to the new virus than people without asthma?

Not yet, said Hill.

“There is no clear evidence that asthma patients are more likely to be infected with COVID-19. Any viral infection can lead to worsening of asthma, so patients with asthma and in particular those with more serious illness may be more severely affected by COVID-19, “he said.

Is information about how other coronaviruses affect people with asthma helpful during this time? Why or why not?

“There is very little data on other serious coronavirus infections and asthma. SARS and MERS were more severe in patients with underlying lung disease, but this would include patients with COPD and other respiratory conditions as well as asthma, “said Hill. “The lighter coronaviruses that cause common cold symptoms are associated with asthma in children. Again, we can expect that COVID-19 infection may lead to an increase in asthma symptoms, but not necessarily that well-controlled asthmatics will fare worse than their age peers. “

What type of additional precautions should people with asthma take, if any, during the coronavirus pandemic?

In short: be sure to stock up on asthma medication.

“It is important that patients continue their usual asthma medications to control their illness. They should make sure they have the longest supply of drugs that their health insurance and finances will allow, “said Hill. “The most important thing for them is to strictly follow the recommendations for social distancing. Stay at home, avoid others, wash your hands. It is very difficult to obtain COVID-19 if you cannot see others and social distancing will limit the spread. “

Should people with asthma wear face masks?

No, said Hill.

“The general public does not need to wear masks, especially in our current era of equipment shortages,” said Hill. “The use of masks must be a priority for front line health workers. Masks are not designed to be used continuously and will lose their effectiveness. “

“If you touch the outside of a mask infected with the virus, you will contaminate your hands. Masks can [also] give a false sense of security. Again, social distance is the key, “he added.

Speaking of face masks, how effective are they really?

“Surgical masks won’t prevent you from getting sick,” Dr. William Schaffner, professor of preventive medicine and infectious disease at Vanderbilt University and medical director of the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases, told Fox News. Learn more about why this is here.

What should an asthmatic person do if a family member they live with gets the virus?

“If a family member of an asthma patient or any other person contracts COVID-19, that family member should isolate themselves [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)] recommendations, “said Hill. “Those who live with them should follow the CDC’s recommendations for cleaning up and avoiding infections. If family members of infected patients develop symptoms, they should contact their health care provider for testing options.

Why could asthma put someone more at risk for complications if they get the virus?

In short, contracting COVID-19 could make the symptoms of an asthmatic person worse.

“Asthma can put patients at increased risk if they get COVID-19 because the virus can make asthma worse. This is more likely to occur in patients who have more serious illness, “said Hill. Older patients, in general, are at much higher risk of complications from COVID-19 with or without asthma. Some of the drugs we use to treat asthma are immunosuppressive and may make asthma patients more susceptible to COVID-19 infections. “

That said, “Patients should not stop or change their medication because the risk of uncontrolled asthma outweighs any increased risk of infection,” said Hill. “In the event that an asthma patient becomes ill with COVID-19 and requires hospitalization, their healthcare team will make appropriate treatment decisions based on the best evidence available at the time.”