How does the coronavirus mutate into different strains?

the coronavirus infected more than 1.3 million people worldwide and killed around 72,000 people.

Adding to the sinister statistics, Sunday, the Bronx Zoo ad that one of his tigers had tested positive, in a whirlwind of concern that other cats had similar symptoms of illness and distress.

Some researchers have tried to understand the vulnerability of different animal species to the contagion, officially named COVID-19, and thus to determine how it spreads among animals and whether it is indicative of new deviations that are just as deadly.

“Cats, including big cats, are known to be susceptible to coronaviruses, and it turns out that COVID-19 is no exception. The mode of transmission appears to be one-way – human to cat – and it doesn’t there is no evidence of transmission yet, “Dr. Summer McGee, dean of the School of Health Sciences at New Haven University, told Fox News. “Despite this, the CDC recommends that patients positive for COVID-19 be isolated from domestic cats because we do not yet know the consequences on the health of our pets, and we absolutely do not know that they are not asymptomatic carriers. “

Transmission of coronaviruses from animals to humans is not ruled out, but there is no evidence that it has ever happened – yet. According to McGee, the new infection of several cat species suggests that many mammals, in addition to humans, could be affected by this global pandemic.

“This could have major consequences not only for our pets, but for global agriculture, zoos and our ecosystem in general,” she said. “As with humans, we will have to start testing COVID-19 regularly to understand which species are at risk and what the consequences are for the health of these animals.”

As it stands, the virus is mutating in humans. And the more it rages, the more it changes. At least eight strains of the pathogen have been identified, indicating that it has changed several times since the “patient zero” was likely infected in a wet market in Wuhan, China, at the end of the last year.

Dr. Imran Sharief, a California-based lung and intensive care doctor, said animals are just carriers; thus, the same strain is noted in humans and animals. In terms of the diagnosis of the Bronx Zoo, although no other sequencing details have been published, it is assumed that the tiger has the same genomic code and that the virus does not mutate in animals.

But according to scientific findings so far, the mutations seem relatively minor and are not a massive alarming cause – at least as it is today. The strains identified so far do not seem to get more deadly as they drift, experts have said, but there are still many unknowns and mysteries unfolding around the novel contagion to draw conclusions.

Dr. Steven Berk, dean of Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center and physician specializing in infectious diseases, examined the six species of human coronavirus long known before this epidemic. He said that four of them produce cold symptoms and two are more severe.

“Those who cause respiratory disease include severe acute respiratory coronavirus or SARS, Middle East respiratory syndrome or MERS and now SARS CoV-2, which produces COVID 19,” said Berk.

And it’s the new pathogen – barely a few months old – who has global experts struggling to understand. When samples are taken, scientists around the world upload their results to the NextStrain database. This allows all scientists, in real time, to view the sequencing of the genome, which then illuminates the different subtypes of the virus and gives researchers an idea of ​​how the virus spreads globally.

It is estimated that the coronavirus which currently afflicts the globe mutates on average about every 15 days, according to National Geographic.

While some countries may be limited to one of two strains of the disease, scientists assume that, given its presence in all crevices in the United States, strains from all over have emerged – ranging from type d origin of Wuhan, China and later varieties that have since ravaged Iran, Italy and other hot spots.

Determining how the coronavirus works and changes – and which strains die while others thrive because of the various social isolation and hygiene guidelines imposed – is essential in the race to develop a vaccine. On-site shelter protocols that have been implemented across large areas of the country are recommended not only to stop the spread but also to kill the strains – or at least limit the transformation of new strains – thus facilitating establishment of an effective vaccine. be concocted.

“Outbreaks are traceable. So far, most cases on the West Coast of the United States have been linked to a strain first identified in Washington State. The man carrying this strain [came from] Wuhan, China. On the East Coast, there are several different strains. We have nearly 1 million cases and 1,000 genomes, “said Sharif.

The SARS-CoV-2 disease genome is approximately 30,000 base pairs and has made at least 11 base pair changes, those studying the matter have observed. Indeed, the races infecting the Americans on the west coast would be the original strain and three other mutations from Washington, the main focus of the homeland epidemic.

On the East Coast and in the streets of New York, which is now engulfed in cases and an increasing number of deaths, there are seemingly more varied strains – both the Wuhan paradigm and European ramifications, and now the states -United, deviations.

“The genomic molecular structure of SARS-CoV-2 is similar to a coronavirus in bats,” said Sharif. “50 percent of the virus genome is associated with travel – 30 percent are associated with healthcare workers. Only 20 percent are from the community. What that means is that social distance works.”

So far, research suggests that the virus mutates particularly slowly – about eight times slower than the flu – and more in line with its viral SARS.

“This virus is changing but very slowly. Two distinct strains have been identified in China, but they were very similar,” observed Berk. “The different strains that are in circulation are very similar in their RNA sequences. In fact, there is actually some optimism about the development of a vaccine due to the slow mutations.”

But given the novelty of the disease and the speed with which the dynamics are changing, analysts and experts expect the mutations to continue to evolve – and may hope that the changes will remain relatively small.

“There is a lot of work on monitoring virus mutations, but no work to my knowledge on the implications of these differences on disease,” added Karla Satchell, professor in the Department of Microbiology-Immunology at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. “All the conclusions to this effect are purely speculative.”