How educators teach their students after school closures for coronavirus

Many educators across the country completed their first week of digital learning while schools across the country closed to curb the spread of COVID-19. In this brave new world, e-learning has become the necessary standard. Three teachers shared how they are coping with Fox News.

FIRST-YEAR SCHOOL TEACHER, NEWARK, N.J.

“It’s a little different, but it’s a normal day. The only difference is that I’m not pointing, “says Rasheedah Footman.

Footman begins her day at 7:50 a.m. and spends the whole day with her students as she normally would, but with a digital touch.

“They [students] were used to working on computers, but they never really finished reading and writing online where they had to react to reading by typing. Thus, it can be a little difficult for some parents as well as for children. It’s a different experience for all of us, ”said Footman.

Footman’s school is expected to remain closed until March 30. But that date may change as the virus continues to spread.

The mayor of Newark, Ras Baraka, has sanctioned a decree of March 19 restrict what businesses can stay open in the city. The mayor has also instituted a 20:00 curfew for residents.

In these uncertain times, Footman is concerned about the effect that extended distance education will have on his students.

“For some students, this may be their choice. Other students with behavioral problems, I do not know how they will return to class. It will be a shock to them. It will be September again. So teachers just have to go back to our classroom toolbox, reboot, and do a hard reset for the students, ”said Footman.

Footman, who has been teaching at his current school for nine years, misses daily physical interaction with his students. She does not currently use video with her students but hopes to change that.

“The socio-emotional side is why I’m going to start recording videos so they can still see me. They’ll know I still care. They will be able to hear my voice and I will always be able to say,” I love you, have a nice day. ” They can receive those smiles, they will know that Ms. Footman has not just disappeared, “said Footman.

Footman hopes it will be a learning experience for the entire school community, including parents.

“Now they learn every day how well their children are doing,” she says. “They have the opportunity to see exactly what I have said all year round. It’s not just a vacation with a package. They’re feeling a little bit of this struggle that I’m feeling every day. Hopefully now when they will come back, they will take their children’s education seriously and they will respond when I tell them things now. That is what I hope. “

ASSISTANT TEACHER AT THE FIRST AND SECOND GRADE PRIVATE SCHOOL, QUEENS, N.Y.

About an hour from Newark, Hans Icaza, a young teaching assistant in Queens, divides his days between two classes totaling 48 students. He admits that the sudden move to e-learning has been shaken.

“We haven’t been fully trained to do it,” he says. “I know a lot of teachers follow him day by day. They are still learning. It is confusing. There are still some problems here and there with the way children submit because they are also very confused and trying to find the answer is a bit difficult to explain to them online. “

Icaza recognizes the steep learning curve for everyone involved, but saying working with younger children presents a special set of challenges.

“One of the things that worries us is which students are struggling?” Who was already having trouble at school and how are they going to do it at home, when at home, we know that mom and dad are there and whenever work comes from a house with mom and dad, the work is perfect, but in class it is not so good? Now we assume that the work is perfect at home, but when you come back after a month, how will it be when you are back in the room? Because they are so young, I know the parents are trying to help them, but helping is different than doing the work for them. “

Icaza is also worried about the length of the school closure. For now, his private school students will be out of the building for more than a month, following the example of New York public schools.

“It’s going to be difficult because even if we went back on April 20, the students would be out for about a month and a week,” he said. “For some students who understand it, this work is very easy while others in the classroom are already having difficulties. So now they are probably having trouble at home. If we go back, we can sort of revise a bit, but we are still in a period of crisis because we still have to keep moving for the end of the year. “

According to Icaza, teaching in person has certain advantages, including clearer communication. Digital learning puts this to the test by helping 48 students.

“It’s not like in the classroom where they ask you a question and you can answer right away. If you’re not near the computer, you sort of lose control of being able to respond immediately, “he says.” Obviously, in a physical classroom, we were walking around helping the kids and the teacher was teaching. Now it’s a little bit about you [the student] and the parents. “

SEVENTH YEAR TEACHER, PRIVATE SCHOOL, CLARK, N.J.

For Keara DeMaio, a professor of math and technology at Clark, N.J., the transition to online learning went smoothly. His school, Saint John the Apostle, started preparing two weeks before closing and was already using digital platforms to improve student learning.

“/>

“All kindergarten to eighth grade students have a Google account and have access to the Google classroom,” says DeMaio. “Our homework is also online every day, so they’re used to using a home computer. This week we’re training with kindergarten kids to make sure they can log into their Google Accounts, take an online digital lesson and submit it and they seem ready to go. “

DeMaio teaches seventh grade math and technology for all grades. Interestingly, students at his school have the opportunity to change classes as they would in person.

“The staff as a whole created a schedule last week from 8 am to noon,” says DeMaio. “We organize courses and we made sure to include all subjects, all main subjects, as well as special offers such as like music and Spanish. So the kids actually had a schedule in front of them that they brought home and they changed classes.

“Instead of switching classes, they changed Google classes. Some of us did it face to face with the Zoom meeting and others communicated back and forth, either with Google Hangouts or using the comments section in Google Classroom. “

If DeMaio has encountered technological obstacles, it works with pupils from large families.

“We have a family with seven children. So we said: how are they going to happen? If they had seven devices, which was unlikely, how would they all be on their Wi-Fi at home? “, She says.” They would not have the bandwidth for this. So we’ve been very flexible with the schedules and explained to the students, we understand that there are times when you can’t access Wi-Fi, so do your best and contact us when you can. “