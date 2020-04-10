How Hospitals Work To Protect Newborns And Mothers During Coronavirus

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Of all the concerns of a pregnant woman, the possibility of giving birth during a global pandemic was probably not one of them. But as hospitals turn into war zones, many new mothers are worried about the risks of facing the front lines of the pandemic to give birth.

“I was worried, period. I just had a baby, ”said Alyssa Gaines-Kruchinsky, almost 37 weeks pregnant. “And then you add being in the middle of a pandemic.”

More than 300,000 babies on average are born in April in the United States, according to UN statistics.

Fox News spoke with doctors and new mothers to learn more about pregnancy during the coronavirus pandemic and the steps hospitals are taking to protect pregnant women and newborn babies.

“I think in this whole situation I am fairly calm, except when it comes to thinking about giving birth obviously in this environment,” said Gaines-Kruchinksy, but added that she had not yet considered a home birth.

Dr. Michael Nimaroff, Senior Vice President of Obstetrics and Gynecology and Executive Director of Norwell Health, serving New York City, Long Island and Westchester in New York, said those due for delivery, whether caesarean or induction, showed up at the hospital a day earlier when medical staff tested them for COVID-19 from their cars. Their results are treated before presenting to give birth the next day.

Nimaroff said that in communities like Queens and Eastern Long Island, the health care system sees a “very large number” of patients who test positive. He said that once the health system instituted universal screening, he realized how common asymptomatic patients were: more than 30% of those who tested positive for the virus had no symptoms.

Nimaroff said pregnant women still feel the effects of the virus “similar to the rest of the community”, where most patients have no symptoms, but added that some patients, especially those in the third trimester, have felt serious effects of COVID -19. He said there was no evidence showing that the coronavirus could be contracted by the mother’s newborns during the delivery process, and his hospital system did not see many positive babies. But, he said newborns can get the virus “just like anyone else,” in close postpartum contact with another person who is COVID-19 positive.

In addition, Nimaroff said his hospital system has reduced hospital stays to 24 hours for those who deliver vaginally and to two days for those who deliver by cesarean.

Nimaroff said his hospital supported New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s decision to mandate New York hospitals to allow the presence of a “support person” during delivery, a major concern for mothers who plan to give birth during the pandemic. Gaines-Kruchinksy said it definitely alleviated some of his concerns and said that a petition was circulating to allow the support person to stay after giving birth. Many hospitals require the birth attendant to leave two hours after delivery, she said.

Alba Umana’s son tested positive for Covid-19 at just three weeks old. “I never thought of COVID. I never thought about it in a million years, ”said Umana when she noticed that her son had a fever.

“When I got the results at the hospital, I really felt the ground shake under me because it is my job to protect it at all costs. And I thought I had failed, “said Umana.

“I thought my child was going to die. I see death all around me and I thought it was my fault. I thought it was really my fault that he had caught the virus, ”continued the new mother. Her son, now six weeks old, is at home and in good health. Umana never showed symptoms of the virus, but said that her husband did.

She said that she noticed something was wrong with her baby when he stopped eating and slept more than usual. She took her temperature and it was 100.4 degrees. Since he was less than 20 days old, she knew she had to take him to the hospital. Once he tested positive, he received an I.V. Solution. Umana said that after his son was hydrated, he started to feel better, and two days later, he was sent from the hospital.

