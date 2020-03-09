How is Germany controlling the coronavirus epidemic?

While the number of coronavirus cases and deaths is increasing worldwide, one country has so far remained an outlier in terms of death: Germany.

By Monday afternoon, German authorities had recorded more than 1,175 cases of illness and no deaths in the nation of 82 million people. In contrast, neighboring Italy – which has a population of 59 million – has barely 9,200 cases and at least 463 deaths. Neighboring France has recorded 30 deaths, while Spain has lost 26 people. Even the United States has recorded more than 600 cases and some 22 deaths.

What is Berlin’s approach to the epidemic and how can the human cost be reduced?

“Germany (is working) hard to trace the stages of people who have contracted the virus, and their methods of” tracking the chains of infection “contribute to the reduction. All events with more than 1000 participants must be canceled” , said Dr. Norman Fried, medical expert and professor at Columbia University. “Huge public fairs are being phased out, including the Berlin ITB Travel Festival and the Leipzig Book Fair, as well as the postponement of many other public events. The rules governing compensation for forced workers to reduce the hours are relaxed. “

RUSSIA AND SAUDI ARABIA LIGHT AN UNPRECEDENTED OIL WAR WITH THREATS OF CORONAVIRUS

Fried also pointed out that, at least until Monday, Germany’s actions had been “harsher and stricter than those in northern Italy where an increasing number of deaths are occurring”.

“The higher death rate in Italy can also be a function of the age of their citizens,” he said, noting that Italy has the oldest population in the world. “Specifically, the average age rate for people who died in Italy has so far been 81, the majority of whom already had underlying health conditions.”

On Monday evening, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte implemented nationwide travel restrictions requiring people to demonstrate their need for work, their health conditions or other limited reasons for traveling outside the areas where they live. The decree was described as the strictest movement restriction ever undertaken in a western democracy in peacetime.

Early Sunday Conte signed a decree to lock up 16 million people in the prosperous north of Italy – including the country’s industrial and financial capital, Milan. Strict restrictions included a ban on people leaving and entering Lombardy, Venice and 13 other provinces and the cancellation of leave for all health workers

David Jacobson, professor of global business strategy at the SMU Cox School of Business and visiting professor at Tsinghua University in Beijing, noted that containment procedures across Europe varied from the start.

“The Germans have been taking this disease seriously since December. They have committed to transparency and testing and have devoted a huge amount of resources to tracking the sources of what appears to be a community spread so that the root cause of each chain can be found and those that are connected can in no way be warned, isolated, tested, etc., “he said. “On March 3, the Italian government was still deciding whether it was an Asian problem or something different. When an Italian senator wore a mask for the Senate, he was ridiculed.”

The World Health Organization (WHO) has stated that it fully supports the stringent measures, which are in line with its recommended guidelines to contain the spread.

Stephanie Brickman, spokesperson for the WHO Office for Europe, told Fox News that the case fatality rate may vary from country to country due to demographic factors, such as differences in structure. age of the population.

“In the case of COVID-19, patients who died from the disease were infected on average 2 to 3 weeks previously. The epidemic in Italy has been going on for a longer time than in other places in Europe, and therefore more patients will have finished their result and either be fired, or unfortunately died, “she said. “Other European countries, which are earlier in the epidemic, may well start to experience deaths in the coming days and weeks.”

Dr. Robert Quigley, senior vice president and regional medical director of International SOS, noted that several factors can affect the acceleration of outbreaks in a country.

“Social distancing, one of the recommended mitigation strategies, can be difficult to implement with some cultures accustomed to intimate contact – a handshake, kisses, hugs,” he said. “And all public health resources are not created equal. Measures of containment, screening, quarantine, isolation can vary from one jurisdiction to another. Italy is the European nation with the greater number of air links with China, so it is not surprising that this country was hit the hardest. “

Quigley also argued that the public health practices observed in Germany to date are not unique and “it may be only a matter of time before the number of cases increases and in turn the rate mortality “.

And Dr. Blanca Lizaola MD, co-founder of SOS Hydration, also pointed out that most of the deaths worldwide have been in elderly patients with other comorbidities, such as diabetes, chronic kidney and lung disease, and patients with diagnosed has been delayed.

“By the way, Germany is also known among European countries as having an excellent elderly care program,” she said. “Again, the most important thing is prevention: wash your hands properly and frequently, avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth, and refrain from close contact with sick people.”

By Monday, the coronavirus had proliferated in 98 countries and international transport, recording nearly 110,000 cases.

CORONAVIRUS IN THE UNITED STATES: STATE-BY-STATE DISTRIBUTION

Nadja Atwal, German publicist and political expert, credited the Trump administration for its swift action and the rapid implementation of border controls, assumed that the healthcare system is one in which citizens are not afraid of ask for help from a financial point of view. view.

“Everyone is insured. When you are self-employed, your premium is based on your income, when you are employed, you and your employer are divided equally, and if you cannot afford health care, the government is intervening, “she said. “But you can opt for private plans either for full coverage or to supplement your public plan. In Germany, it is everywhere in the news that Americans are afraid to go to the doctor and test the coronavirus by afraid of costs. ” This fear does not exist in Germany; people go to the doctor as soon as they experience symptoms of something unusual, and as a result, they receive immediate medical treatment. “

Cologne-based doctor and researcher Dr Stefanie Seyda agreed that “health care for all has the longest tradition in Germany and that everyone must be insured, whether through public or private health insurance through the law”.

But Rik Heller, founding president of Dallas-based Wello Inc., which is working to design technology to help prevent the spread of infection, said the risks in both Italy and Germany for more cases are growing, but their models predict that the numbers will start dropping by the end of the month, and this is largely due to weather conditions.

“Our model predicted that the last days of February to mid-March would generate a significant increase in Europe, (then) on the west coast of Asia. While the air mass model (dry air) is much less active only in the middle In the United States, the United States did not have the cases (seeds) like Europe, “he said. “Europe seems to have succumbed a little wetter in the spring. The United States continues to oscillate the most to dry about every five days.”

In addition, said Heller, their formulas show that the United States always goes through these oscillations of humid to dry air masses that directly affect indoor humidity.

“Germany is as prepared as possible. They have an infrastructure that includes a network of centers of expertise and special clinics which they believe are unmatched by international standards,” said Mark Emalfarb, CEO and founder of the global biotechnology company Dyadic International. “They also claim to have a very good disease alert and notification system, as well as excellent pandemic preparedness plans. In addition, it has been reported that regular emergency training exercises are organized at airports in Germany. “

Fried also said Washington can learn from Berlin, such a similar health emergency is gripping the world again.

“There is a greater need for strict and strict bans on public events that total more than 1,000 people. Large and small businesses need to loosen the rules governing the compensation of American workers who take sick leave “, did he declare. “The elderly and the infirm in America must be cared for with greater vigilance, aggression and caution before young members of the population.”

CLICK HERE FOR A FULL COVERAGE OF CORONAVIRUSES

Others, such as German journalist Heiko Roloff, have pointed out that the reasons for the decline in the death toll in Germany can be manifold.

“Luck and timing – or the lack thereof. Italy has just been hit early with travelers who bring the virus to their country,” said Roloff. “So when it spread and the first victims were reported, the rest of Europe was on high alert. And doctors are available to almost everyone.”