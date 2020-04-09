How long does the virus stay in your beard? Answers to your questions about COVID-19

We break down what you need to know about the pandemic by answering your questions. You can send us your questions by e-mail to [email protected] and we will reply to you as much as possible. We will post a selection of answers every day of the week on our website, and we will also ask some of your questions to the experts during the The National and CBC News Network.

How long does COVID-19 stay active on a beard?

Here is a question from Parmod L. that puzzled us. We know the virus persists different surfaces like cardboard and plastic for variable durations. But what about beards and facial hair?

“We get asked about it all the time,” says Dr. Scott Weese, a veterinary professor at the University of Guelph who researches emerging infectious diseases and infection control.

No one is certain.

Epidemiologists and infectious disease specialists know that the new coronavirus cannot tolerate most environments, including the beard.

Weese says the virus would likely last on the beard for hours – not days.

Dr. Sumon Chakrabarti, an infectious disease specialist at Trillium Health Partners, echoes these feelings.

“Once the virus is in the environment and out of its natural habitat in the respiratory tract, it does not do so well,” said Chakrabarti, estimating that it can remain active on the beard for several minutes.

“Theoretically, after a cool cough or sneeze by someone with a beard, and then someone else can immediately kiss that person, there is a risk of transmission.”

This is partly the reason why public health officials, and Health Canada Continue to advise Canadians to wash their hands with soap and water frequently, to stay at home as much as possible and to practice physical distance.

I heard there is a COVID-19 blood test which is very quick. Can Canada use this method instead of the swab?

Many questions arrive in our inbox about COVID-19 blood tests, including that of Arshad Q. The COVID-19 blood test, also known as a serological test, provides results in about 15 minutes, revealing if anyone has already had the infection and, subsequently, if they have recovered.

“This is very valuable information because the current understanding is that if you have been infected and healed, you are probably immune to this infection for a period of time and probably throughout this pandemic,” says Dr. Isaac Bogoch, infectious. disease specialist at the University Health Network.

Although the test is used in other parts of the world, it has not yet been approved in Canada. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the test is still under study and that the World Health Organization has made no recommendations for its use.

Bogoch says the test could be important, especially when it comes to lifting public health restrictions and deciding when Canadians will be allowed to return to work.

He said the test could help put people who have recovered from the disease back on the job line because they would be theoretically immune, which could help prevent another outbreak.

Is there government assistance for retirees? Should I withdraw part of my investments?

With the virus seriously affecting the economy, many retirees are faced with the decimation of their hard-earned investment portfolios. Helen R. wants to know what retirees should do about their investments and what government assistance is in place for them.

David Sung, financial expert and president of Nicola Wealth, said that when markets go down there is little you can do to avoid investment losses, but he urged retirees and seniors not to panic.

“Over the past 90 years, there have been many stock market crashes and many bear markets and after each of them, the market has reached new heights,” said Sung.

The government has also said it will relax the rules for registered retirement income funds (RRIFs). Retirees can withdraw less money than the minimums previously prescribed. This should mean that they will not have to cash in as much investment at today’s much lower values, and give these assets time to recover.

However, this measure will not be useful for retirees who cannot afford to withdraw less money. One way to minimize damage could be to take RRIF payments monthly, instead of an annual payment. At the very least, that could alleviate the market blow over the course of a year, says Shannon Lee Simmons, certified financial planner and founder of The New School of Finance.

A good point to remember from this turmoil? In the future, “retirees should also ensure that their portfolios generate the cash flow they need so that they do not get in the position of withdrawing investments.”

And if you depend on withdrawing capital, says Sung, “you’re going to want to know that your portfolio has capital in a safe place, like bonds and fixed income.”

As usual, after a crash, it’s the worst time to react, according to experts.

“I think staying the course … is the smartest and calmest thing to do right now.”

How long does the virus stay in your body and how does it leave it?

Kids have lots of questions about COVID-19, including the one Parker asked about The National during their COVID-19: Ask the doctors segment.

Typically, the virus persists in your body for 14 days , but new research suggests it may take longer.

So what happens when the virus is inside? Well, once it gets into your body, which usually happens through your eyes, nose, or mouth, it starts making copies of itself. These replications actually trigger COVID-19 symptoms, says Dr. Dina Kulik, pediatrician at Kidcrew Medical.

As the virus replicates, your immune system also tries to fight it.

“Your body will start to recognize it [COVID-19] is a stranger and starts attacking it, “says Kulik.” That’s when you start to get better and less contagious.

