How long will the coronavirus last in the United States?

In the United States, life has been completely disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, leaving people trapped in their homes and others unemployed at the closure of businesses.

Globally, more than 530,000 people had contracted the virus by the end of March, including more than 85,000 in the United States.

So when is it all over? When will life return to normal?

The short answer is that we don’t know.

The long answer is more complicated.

Specifically, the pandemic will not end until a sufficient part of the population is immunized against the disease (at least 60 percent, according to experts) – either by surviving and becoming immune, which can or not happen – or through an upcoming vaccination.

However, a high number of cases at a time could overwhelm our hospitals and our experts believe that a vaccine will probably not be ready for more than a year.

Will people infected with a coronavirus develop immunity?

In the worst case, without serious mitigation efforts, hospital beds in the United States could be full by April and 2.2 million Americans could die from the virus – not to mention those who would die of other illnesses because they couldn’t get medical care – a study by Imperial College London concluded, according to The Atlantic.

To avoid this grim scenario, several things must happen. First, Americans should not expect life to return to normal at Easter. People infected with the virus are often contagious while asymptomatic and the incubation period can last up to two weeks. Since many states have only placed residence orders for just over a week, cases are expected to increase in the next two weeks, and data for any flattening of the curve will not be available. not yet visible for weeks.

The country also has virtually no way to return to a sense of normalcy in the next few weeks unless the slow tests are massively increased. This week, Governor of California, Gavin Newsom, said that more than 67,000 have been tested in the state, but that is still not enough to get an idea of ​​when the infection rate will slow.

There is a chance that the virus will become less contagious in summer like the flu in the northern hemisphere, reported The Atlantic. Of course, the southern hemisphere would enter winter and could see the opposite trend.

Outdoor activities with a small number of people would be great and bars and restaurants could reopen, Andrew Noymer, professor of public health at the University of California at Irvine, told The Atlantic. But probably “no Lollapalooza, no major baseball, no crowded beaches”.

If this is the case, life could return to normal throughout the summer, but social distance should continue in the fall if the virus acts like the flu, which strikes harder when the leaves fall.

It is possible that most of the social distancing will be over in a month or two if the virus turns out “suddenly not to be a serious pathogen,” said William Hanage, professor of epidemiology at the Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health, according to Atlantic, but experts say this scenario is unlikely.

“Right now, if everyone complies [with social distancing] measures, we’re looking at a two-month window, three months minimum, “said Lilian Alessa of the University of Idaho to Live Science.

In a grim scenario, loosening social distance too quickly could kill large numbers of people quickly and lead to immunity for others who survive the virus, slowing it down in a matter of months.

Hanage speculates, however, that within three to four months, experts may learn enough about the virus to resume some but not all normal activities.

“One of them could be that we already have substantial immunity, thanks to mild infections,” he said, according to The Atlantic.

“Once the [current] wave is processed, then some things could relax a bit, “said Hanage, but remote work, constant hand washing and food delivery would likely continue. Atlantic reported.

The reality is that no one knows how the virus will work in the coming months and with more than a year to wait for a vaccine, social distancing is the best thing that Americans can do until the professionals in the health understand it better.