How many coronavirus tests are available and how many are needed nationally?

As the total case of coronavirus In the United States, it reached 1,325 on Thursday, with nearly 40 deaths nationwide, many state officials expressed frustration with the lack of tests to detect COVID-19.

There were no official figures from the federal government on the country’s overall testing capacity, and the conflicting departments gave different figures.

Lawmakers have suggested that there are approximately 2.4 million tests that could cover 800,000 people in the United States. Each test kit distributed to laboratories and test centers would include two swabs – one for the nose and mouth – but conflicting information has added to the anxiety and uncertainty surrounding the availability of tests.

Representative Mark Walker, R-N.C., Said that officials in President Trump’s administration have left “a lot of questions that are still unanswered”, particularly on the country’s testing capacity.

“I believe the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] had a hard time giving a very strong answer on the possibility of reproducing certain places like South Korea, “he said.

Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institutes of Health said Thursday that the United States needs to improve its testing procedures.

“The system is not really suited to what we need at the moment,” said Fauci. “It’s a fail. It’s a failure, let’s face it. “

Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former FDA commissioner and current resident at the American Enterprise Institute, a conservative think tank, said Thursday that he believed American laboratories could process the results of more than 20,000 patients a day – a figure based on a combination of public reports of information and historical estimates from government, private and academic laboratories – but it is a theoretical figure.

The CDC reported that 11,079 coronavirus tests were performed, but in some cases, two samples may have been tested on the same patient, thus inaccurately reflecting the number of people tested.

The CDC labs performed 3,791 tests on Thursday and the U.S. public health labs – which the Food and Drug Administration has approved to perform their own tests – performed about 7,288 tests.

US officials said they had shipped more than a million tests to laboratories across the country. However, it is unclear how many were actually used, as tests have been performed in some private laboratories and hospitals outside of the CDC.

The United States has lagged behind other countries such as South Korea – which has a sixth of the population of the United States – but is said to have tested 15,000 people a day.

The Secretary of Health and Social Services, Alex Azar, nevertheless assured legislators Thursday that the capacity of American laboratories could reach 10,000 to 20,000 people per day by the end of the week.