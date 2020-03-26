How Meghan Markle and Prince Harry isolate themselves: report

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

News flooded the world on Wednesday prince charles became the first member of British royal family to test positive for the coronavirus, his youngest son Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle are doing their best to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Per Entertainment Tonight, citing a source, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were locked up in Canada and, at the request of the local government, remained in quarantine pending orders to stay home.

The insider also said the exit that Markle, 38, managed the isolation of the house via video chat with his friends, and shared some cooking recipes with them.

During this difficult time, people have found video chat applications to be essential for staying connected.

British media correspondent, Neil Sean Fox told Fox News on Wednesday that upon learning of his father’s diagnosis, Harry “wanted to go home right away,” but the patriarch told him “not to travel,” assuring the 35-year-old that ‘he will be fine “.

The couple left their social media subscribers with information and recommendations to slow the spread of the disease on Tuesday and urged everyone to give the virus the attention it deserves.

“Around the world, the response of people from all walks of life to protecting and protecting their communities has been inspiring. Nothing more than the brave and dedicated health care workers on the front line, risking their own well-being to care for the sick and fight COVID-19, “began a long legend, accompanied by photos of health professionals around the world. whole brandishing handwritten letters. signs saying, “I stayed at work for you – you stay at home for us.”

“Wherever you are in the world, we are all extremely grateful,” said the statement. “For all of us, the best way to support health workers is to make sure that we do not complicate their work by further spreading this disease. No matter where you are, @WHO has shared some guidelines that can help. You may have seen or heard them before, but they are still as important today. Please click on our link in the biography for more information from @WHO. “

Prince Charles, 71, who is first in line with the British throne, was the last on Wednesday world royal member to test positive for COVID-19 after showing mild symptoms, his office announced.

“Prince of wales tested positive for the coronavirus. He has mild symptoms but remains healthy and has been working from his home as usual for the past few days, “a Clarence House representative said on Wednesday in a statement.

The statement confirmed that the wife of the British king Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, 72, tested negative. They are currently at their home, Burnham on the Balmoral Estate in Scotland, “isolating themselves,” the statement said.

The British royal family announced last week on their official website that Elizabeth would temporarily relocate to Windsor Castle amid the growing coronavirus pandemic a week earlier than expected.