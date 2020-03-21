How Ontario Hospitals are Preparing for an Outbreak of COVID-19

The people who run Ontario hospitals all hope that the health care system will not be inundated with patients with COVID-19, but they anticipate the possibility of this happening.

Hospital administrators, doctors and nurses have been examining and preparing to implement their pandemic plans for weeks. These plans involve the redeployment of staff, the postponement of scheduled surgeries, the movement of patients who do not require acute care and the provision of adequate supplies of protective equipment and ventilators.

“Our target is moved entirely where possible to prepare for the growth of COVID-19 cases,” said Dr. Kevin Smith, executive director of the University Health Network (UHN) in Toronto. “The entire health system has mobilized to cope with what we foresee to be a very difficult period.”

Smith and colleagues across the province took a cautious look at Italy, where the rapid spread of COVID-19 overwhelmed hospitals in a matter of weeks due to the large number of patients in need of intensive care beds and fans.

“We are acting now, but we are also continuing to plan for the future, what the next four weeks, six weeks, 12 weeks or more might look like,” said Dr. Joshua Tepper, CEO of the 431-bed North York General. Hospital.

“What if we start to see a lot of people who are not feeling well?” said Tepper. “How would we organize the hospital? How would we have the right equipment and the right team?”

Sophia Gray, left, and Faydra Fisher, bed control specialists at the patient flow department of North York General Hospital in Toronto, can care for up to 90 patients per day during peak periods. (Galit Rodan / The Canadian Press)

The North York General Hospital is examining whether parts of its facilities outside the intensive care unit (ICU) can be “transformed into places where intensive care can be provided safely and effectively”, a said Tepper. “We are planning now, so if that time comes in the coming weeks, we will be more agile.”

The UHN, which includes the hospitals of Toronto General and Toronto Western, has approximately 130 patients classified as “alternative level of care”. This means that doctors think they can get out of the hospital, but they continue to occupy beds because they are waiting for care elsewhere, such as space in a long-term care home.

The hospital is considering options for moving these patients safely, and Smith said it could even include hotels. “People are very creative and bring these kinds of ideas to the table,” said Smith. “If we could safely redeploy these people to a less acute environment and have 130 additional beds, that would obviously be very beneficial.”

One of Ontario’s largest hospitals, the 500-bed Southlake Regional Health Center in Newmarket, is considering setting up a screening area outside the hospital, possibly in a tent.

He postponed about 70 percent of his scheduled surgeries, as did the UHN. This has helped free up beds in the ward, so these hospitals are now operating with around 85% of the beds occupied – a significant drop from the usual scenario of saturation beyond capacity.

All of the hospital administrators who have spoken to CBC News say that the well-being of staff is an important concern.

Kevin Smith is President and CEO of the University Health Network in Toronto. (St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton)

Staff at the UHN receive additional training on education about wearing and removing protective equipment and how to prevent the spread of coronavirus during particularly risky procedures such as placing a tube in the throat of an infected patient.

“We really need to be careful that the health workers are not infected themselves,” said Smith.

Every staff member who walks through the door of North York General Hospital is screened for COVID-19 symptoms, including Tepper.

He said nurses and front line doctors “have been working at a very high rate” for the past few months, with the hospital facing high demand during the flu season, and he aims to find work models to that staff remain in good physical and emotional health during the pandemic.

“It’s not something we can get through with adrenaline,” said Tepper.

A major concern for Southlake CEO Arden Krystal is the number of hospital staff who will not be available for the next two weeks since they left the country for the March vacation and are required to remain in isolation for 14 days upon their return, under a directive from the provincial health officials.

The hospital will have to reassign staff to under-staffed parts of the hospital, she said.

The Southlake emergency operations center is now operating, as is the Sunnybrook Health Sciences Center in Toronto. This has been the case since late January, when the first Canadian case of COVID-19 was detected in a man who came to hospital after his return from Wuhan, China.

Sunnybrook director of emergency preparedness Rob Burgess says limited supplies of personal protective equipment for nurses and doctors are in mind.

“Without this equipment to help support our staff, it is very difficult to provide healthcare to patients,” said Burgess.