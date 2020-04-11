How Quebec nursing homes became a zero point for COVID-19

There is no doubt that seniors are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19, and the way it has happened so far in Quebec’s elder care infrastructure has been particularly troubling.

People over the age of 70 and those with pre-existing health conditions are more likely to die from the new coronavirus.

Nursing homes for the aged across Canada have seen outbreaks.

But, according to experts, the scale at which COVID-19 has spread in long-term care homes in Quebec – which house seniors in need of assistance, as well as people with disabilities – could have been avoided and indicate pre-crisis problems.

“Many of these things could certainly have been avoided,” said Daphne Nahmiash, retired professor of gerontology at Laval University.

Hundreds of CHSLD patients, as they are called homes, have tested positive across the province. Cases originating from homes, which are mainly managed by the government, now account for about half of the cases. total deaths In Quebec.

In the past week, the province has worked to fill in the gaps in the system, highlighted by nurses and the doctors on the first lines who have been overwhelmed by the epidemic.

They complained of a lack of staff, inadequate personal protective equipment and delays in testing workers and residents.

Top priority, says Legault

As interim president of Handicap-Vie-Dignité, an organization that advocates for better conditions in long-term care homes, Nahmiash has been calling for more resources and better staff for years.

In a February 2020 report, his organization identified a particular problem: the practice of staff working in several residences, increasing the risk of spreading infections.

This practice allowed the virus to continue to spread even after families were prevented from visiting CHSLDs on March 14, said Nahmiash.

This week, the government of Prime Minister François Legault put an end to it.

The province has put more money, personnel and protective equipment into the homes.

He also indicates that he plans to test the staff and residents of 440 CHSLDs in the province. In total, long-term care homes house approximately 40,000 people.

The emergency responders applaud the efforts of the staff of a CHSLD in Laval, where more than 100 people were positive. (Ivanoh Demers / Radio-Canada)

Over the past week, as the magnitude of the problem in homes has become clear, Legault has stressed in his daily briefings that protecting seniors in the province is top priority.

“They built Quebec,” he said Thursday. “We live in a fairer, richer and more beautiful society thanks to them and we have a duty to protect them.”

Legault said that the majority of cases in CHSLDs are in six outbreaks and that measures are now in place in others to prevent new epidemics from occurring.

One of the most affected centers is in Laval, at the CHSLD de Sainte-Dorothée, where more than 100 residents and 50 employees have tested positive.

“I think there were places where we were really ready, and from the start, and unfortunately there were places where we were not ready,” said Jeff Begley, president of the Federation of Services. health and social services of the CSN. union representing home nurses.

A story of problems

CHSLDs have been a problem in Quebec for years.

A scathing 2018 report from Marie Rinfret, the province’s ombudsman, said that the services provided to seniors and the disabled in long-term care homes were “deficient” and “defective.”

“In many institutions, staff can barely keep up” said at the time . “The result is that services such as baths and dental care are suspended. Needless to say, this causes significant damage to the very vulnerable.”

The Legault Coalition Avenir Québec has taken the power to promise to improve these homes, with money set aside to fill long waiting lists and hire more staff.

They also promised the long term , to create smaller and “more humane” houses for the elderly known as “Elderly Homes”.

Now they are accused of trying to control an epidemic.

Paul Brunet, executive director of the Quebec Council for Patient Protection, has been fighting for years to improve conditions.

Last fall, the council obtained the green light from the Quebec Superior Court to institute a class action against the province and the regional health authorities for poor living conditions in the home.

“If there was a problem before, you understand that we will not improve during the crisis,” said Brunet, who fears that the virus will spread widely in far more than the six outbreaks cited by Legault.

“We are stuck with the problem that I think we could have helped to decrease a lot.”

Lessons learned

Begley said the province faces a huge challenge in trying to prepare the entire health and social services network to be ready for a virus.

Quebec made efforts in February to clean hospital beds in anticipation of the spread of COVID-19.

Begley stated that it is not surprising that CHSLDs were not originally considered a top priority.

Montreal has been largely closed since mid-March in order to contain COVID-19. But inside some CHSLDs, the virus had already started to spread. (Ivanoh Demers / Radio-Canada)

He said the decision made five years ago to organize the long-term care system under regional health authorities, rather than individual counseling with more direct supervision, did not help matters.

“Obviously the emergency services have received a lot of attention, and as we go down the ladder, and unfortunately, long-term care facilities, among others, are not getting as much ‘watch out than in the past,’ he said. , adding that – with Canada’s epidemic far from over – it is worth exploring how things can be improved.

“If COVID comes back, if there is a second wave or if there is another type of pandemic, the next time there must be better preparations. And it is not a question of bad faith. I think that we just didn’t see everything was going to happen and we weren’t as prepared as we should have been. “