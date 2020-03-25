How Senate Coronavirus Bill Increases Unemployment Assistance

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Early Wednesday morning, Senate Democrats, Senate Republicans, and White House reach trillion-dollar deal economic recovery plan intended to combat the economic effects of coronavirus pandemic, setting up the measure for a likely vote in the Senate and potential enactment later this week.

Leaders on both sides have worked to ensure that the bill targets, at least in part, average Americans facing difficulties related to the widespread economic downturn resulting from home support orders and social distancing directives intended to stem the spread of the pandemic in the United States. One of these measures strengthens unemployment insurance in order to relieve the bites of workers made redundant due to the closure of their business.

Here’s how the proposal, which Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., Called Wednesday “unemployment insurance on steroids”, will work if promulgated by President Trump.

The Senate bill, if passed, would give Americans four months of unemployment insurance, an increase from the current three months. Schumer said the change “guarantees that laid-off workers will receive full wages on average for four months”.

Schumer also indicated that the expansion of unemployment insurance would not only cover individuals who fall within the typical definition of an employee.

“It guarantees that all workers are protected, whether they work for small, medium or large companies, as well as the self-employed and workers in the concert economy,” Schumer said Wednesday morning,

Since the final text of the bill has not yet been released, it is unclear how unemployment benefits will apply to non-traditional workers or whether they would receive benefits in the same way as typical employees under the Senate regime.

Workers who apply for unemployment benefits may receive up to $ 600 more per week than is currently planned. This is likely to help Americans who can earn more money from their work – and therefore have higher expenses – but who are temporarily unable to work due to the coronavirus.

Schumer seemed to indicate that “unemployment insurance on steroids” would be canceled as soon as the coronavirus pandemic was not a threat to the Americans.

“Because the Democrats insisted on these changes, aid to American workers is not just a one-time deal, but a paycheck for each shift that will last as long as the crisis lasts,” said Schumer. “We are giving American workers some peace of mind, knowing that they will continue to have an income, and it will be there until we defeat this horrible virus.”