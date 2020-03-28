How severe will the COVID-19 recession be in Canada?

the black Swan landed.

The new coronavirus pandemic is underway around the world, but it was not until this month that Canadians began to understand the economic pain it can cause, in addition to its heavy human toll.

Economists are struggling to find the best assumptions about what could happen. There are still many things they – and we – don’t know. But the picture they paint for Canada’s financial future is already bleak.

GDP could contract considerably

At the very least, the Conference Board of Canada assumes that most industries in the country will be closed for at least six weeks.

If they take an optimistic view and assume that this is enough to contain the epidemic, even this short-term pain will make a major dent in the country’s total production, a metric known as gross domestic product or GDP.

If this relatively moderate scenario were to materialize, the Canadian economy would experience minimal growth of 0.3% for 2020 as a whole as things accelerate in the second half of the year. It is far from booming – the Canadian economy grew 1.6% last year, for example – but it is preferable to other alternatives.

Retail workers were laid off en masse this month, as the closings led to a dramatic reduction in demand for the consumer goods they sell. (Matias Delacroix / The Associated Press)

In a more pessimistic scenario, the board of directors plans lockouts and quarantines of up to six months, until August. If that happened, GDP would be huge – an annualized contraction rate of 9.6% in the second quarter, which is worse than what we saw during the financial crisis of 2008 and 2009. The economy shrank to an annual rate of 8.7%. hundred at its worst stage, early 2009 before rebounding from spring.

“Prepare for horrific short-term data, as there is no doubt that the second quarter will produce painful and likely historical figures for … the economic contraction,” said the TD Bank economics team in a statement. note to investors.

Unemployment fears intensify

Economists tend to focus on GDP in their modeling, but when you ask Canadian workers how they think the economy is doing, they tend to wonder if they have jobs that pay the bills.

It already seems that the recession caused by COVID-19 will be among the records for unemployment.

In a given week, Canada receives about 45,000 claims for unemployment benefits, according to the TD Bank economic team.

But the figures from March 16 to 22 were more than 20 times higher, with 927,000 unemployed Canadians in one week.

David MacDonald, an economist with the Ottawa think tank, the Canadian Center for Policy Alternatives, said these numbers are probably just the beginning.

“The situation is still evolving rapidly: people who could have been employed and interrogated on Monday could easily have been dismissed on Wednesday,” he said. “It is probably only after collecting and publishing data from April to early May that we will see the full picture of what happened in the second half of March.”

When all is said and done, MacDonald believes that about two million Canadians will at least temporarily lose their jobs in the current panic. This would push the unemployment rate up to over 13%.

TD’s forecasts are only slightly more positive, predicting that the rate will reach nearly 12% before stabilizing at around half by the end of the year.

But only if the unprecedented steps taken now do good.

“If fiscal and monetary policies prove to be effective and social distancing tactics gradually relax, the unemployment rate should stabilize after one to two months and fall just as quickly if workers are called back to work,” said the bank.

Catch-22 for the economy

The cure for the disease can be generalized stops and social distancing efforts, but this highlights a fundamental paradox of the disease: the cure for the virus is precisely what makes the economy even sicker.

At least the unemployment rate in Canada was almost a record level before it all starts.

Even public servants in Ottawa are ready to admit that they expect a record flood of job losses to hit the house, and soon.

“We have huge job losses right now,” said Finance Minister Bill Morneau told the Senate Wednesday. “We hope and hope it will be temporary.”

The border between Canada and the United States has been closed to all but essential movement for the purpose of controlling the coronavirus responsible for COVID-19. (Alex Filipe / Reuters)

Not everyone is sure they will be.

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business says its monthly measure of small business confidence fell to the lowest level in its 32-year history this week. Normally, a reading of 65 suggests an economy that works essentially near its full potential. But the CFIB gauge fell to a record low of 30.8 in March. This is less than the 39 he hit in the depths of the 2009 financial crisis.

About 50% of small businesses plan to lose workers this year. Only five percent plan to grow, according to the CFIB Small Business Barometer.

“March 2020 has turned out to be a month like no other in Canada’s economic history,” said Ted Mallett, CFIB chief economist.

The good news?

If there is good news in these gloomy numbers, the depth and magnitude of the slowdown may be so strong and sudden that it can only stimulate a big rebound.

This recession seems to be what economists have described as “V-shaped” – that is, one that plunges quickly down and then recedes rapidly on the other side. This differs from a “U-shape”, which is slower and less dramatic in both directions, or even from a dreaded “L-shaped” recession where the economy falls from a sudden cliff and never rebounds at its previous level.

New visitors to Canada, like this woman at Vancouver Airport last week, are asked to quarantine for 14 days. (Jennifer Gauthier / Bloomberg)

Doug Porter of the Bank of Montreal notes that many countries have experienced economic shocks as severe as the current economy. And they all came out stronger on the other side.

The Mexican peso crisis of 1995, Russia’s default on debt in 1998 and South Korea the year before during the Asian monetary crisis all saw these economies contract by more than 20%.

“In all three cases, activity rebounded strongly in two quarters,” says Porter.

“All of the conditions are true,” said Porter. “But very quick rebounds after hard stops have been and can be made.”

Actions Might Have Hit Bottom

If a rebound occurs, it will likely be rapid. And stock market investors are temporarily showing signs of believing this to be the case. Since falling to its lowest level in over a decade on March 23, the TSX has climbed smoothly by almost 20% since then, including best day over 43 Tuesday.

Stock markets tend to peak before recessions start, but they also tend to bottom out before ending, Manulife Investment Management said in a note to clients on Thursday. Which means that anyone eager to buy when things seem so grim could seize the opportunity to buy a life.

“The economic data will get precipitously worse over the next month, but don’t bother looking at it, it will only confirm what we already know,” said the chief financial officer. “On the contrary, we believe that the time has come to focus on the fundamentals of the market and to start taking advantage of valuation opportunities in all asset classes as they arise.”