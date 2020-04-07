How should you wash your face mask to protect yourself from coronavirus?

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. register here.

Americans were invited to wear face covers in public to help curb the spread of coronavirus.

New guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention encourage people, especially in areas hard hit by the spread of the coronavirus, to use rudimentary coverings like t-shirts, bandanas and non-medical masks to cover their faces outside.

The CDC recommends that people wearing cloth face covers in public places, such as grocery stores and pharmacies, where “other measures of social distancing are difficult to maintain”. The guidelines apply particularly “in areas of significant community transmission”.

Here’s a Fox News guide to keeping your mask clean:

the CDC recommends that masks “should be washed regularly depending on the frequency of use”.

The recommendations recommended: “A washing machine should be enough to properly wash a face covering.”

Dr. William Schaffner, medical director of the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases in Bethesda, Md., Said TODAY it is normal to wear a mask several times without washing.

He recommended that if the mask is not dirty, it is fair to put it in the weekly wash.

He said, “You shouldn’t be using them that often. You only go out to the pharmacy and the supermarket.”

The California Department of Public Health recommended wash the masks frequently – after each use or daily.

Wash with detergent and warm water; dry on a hot cycle or warm soapy water.

Viruses circulate from person to person on sneeze or cough droplets. These droplets land on hands and other surfaces, where they are touched by others, who then touch their own eyes, nose, or mouths.

Masks can block large droplets from sneezing or coughing.

The virus is thought to spread mainly through droplets of coughing or sneezing, so the main advice was to keep your distance – by staying 6 feet away – in addition to washing your hands frequently and not touch your face.

“My personal opinion is that it has probably been an important thing in other countries flatten their curve” Dr. Otto Yang, an UCLA expert in infectious diseases, said. “If you go to Taiwan or Singapore, everyone wears a mask all the time. Healthy or not. Sick or not. “

Worldwide, more than 1.3 million people have been confirmed infected and more than 74,000 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. The actual numbers are certainly much higher, due to limited testing, the different ways in which nations count the dead, and the deliberate underreporting of some governments.

The latest data suggests that social distancing seems to be working in some countries and better than expected.

One of the main models of the epidemic, the University of Washington, now predicts about 82,000 deaths in the United States until the beginning of August, 12% less than expected, the highest number of deaths newspapers occurring on April 16.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.