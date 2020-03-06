How the Desmond survey can change the lives of veterans and their families

NS, two families in Guysboro County, have a history of a marriage conflict between an Afghan veteran with a complex mental illness and his marriage, sneaking through the woods on January 3, 2017, cutting through his wife’s tires and forever tragedy Tied to her family home without warning.

Then Cpl. Lionel Desmond shot his wife Shana, her 10-year-old daughter, Aaliyah, her mother Brenda, and herself with fatal injuries.

These deaths, and estimates of their preventative potential, illuminated the first 17 days of testimony from the Guysborough, NJ death toll survey. When the 20 witnesses were combined, they explained how the use of many different databases at the bureaucratic level and throughout the government prevents health, military, and public security agencies from sharing information.

A number of lawyers told CBC News about recommendations that they hoped to target the issue.

Sharing information

Two witnesses testified that veterans would have made another decision if they had shared more of Desmond’s medical history. The former soldier was diagnosed with complex post-traumatic stress disorder in 2011 after having toured Afghanistan seven months four years ago. He was treated in the army and through veterans, but the recovery was “slightly advanced.”

He was medically discharged in 2015.

In one case, Lisa Rossignol, chief firearms officer in New Brunswick, reviewed Desmond’s gun licence and, if he knew he was going to a psychiatric facility to treat him, a gun Said he would not have returned to him a composite PTSD.

In another story, therapist Catherine Chambers needs to return to the hospitalization program if he knew the extent of Desmond’s PTSD, saying that he couldn’t treat him well in the community “ on the veterans issue. ” He said.

Collage of Lionel Desmond, wife Shana, mother Brenda, daughter Alyya and his soldiers. (CBC)

Justice Warren Zimmer, who oversees the investigation, said she gave more information as she read a report created in August 2016 by Veterans about the early release from St. Anne’s Hospital in Montreal. Agreed that it should be done. Notes on the depth of his illness were included: his delusions about his doctor and nurse, sensory overload with noise, signs of cognitive decline, a desire to isolate himself, and Other symptoms of PTSD, major depressive disorder and anxiety.

He also said that he had made little progress.

“It’s important to understand that all the information was there [with Veterans Affairs] And you didn’t have any of it, Zimmer told Chambers. “I think it’s important that people understand what is available”

Lionel Desmond’s real estate lawyer said he was convinced that referrals would recommend a better system for sharing information between federal and state agencies given what the judge had heard so far. Was.

“A local caregiver who saw Colonel Desmond in the last weeks of his life did a very good job with him and did their best,” Adam Rogers said in an interview. “But they were limited by the lack of information received from the Canadian Veterans Affairs … and one of the key recommendations would certainly be to improve the flow of information between the Federal Veterans Affairs. [department] And state mental health organizations.

“I think this is an important recommendation.”

Veterans issue

The veterans issue was scrutinized throughout the investigation and did not answer any questions. However, Canadian Attorney General’s department spokesman and lawyer stated that veteran witnesses would be convened in a later session.

According to some lawyers, some of these witnesses are expected to testify when the investigation resumes in May.

Photos of Shana and 10-year-old Aliya Desmond were displayed at the Boden family and were killed on January 3, 2017. (Eric Woolliscroft / CBC)

Allen Murray, a research adviser, said he expects to call on clinicians from the Operational Stress Injury Clinic, a retired military funding program for former PTSD soldiers who treated Desmond in New Brunswick.

However, in this session, he and his co-lawyer Shane Russell focused on another task of the investigation. Lionel Desmond was released from St. Martha Regional Hospital in New Gothic Antigonish on January 2, 2017. — And whether he saw him there or was a clinician trained in the community to recognize warning signs of PTSD and domestic violence.

According to their testimony, neither of the two psychiatrists and his family who saw Desmond before he committed suicide believed that he would harm himself or anyone else. I met him just a few days ago.

Dr. Ian Slater, who met him about three weeks ago, felt that Desmond had “ passed through the cracks ” when he moved from military care to the state’s system and needed immediate medical attention, but was a veteran. Murder who testified that he did not show any signs.

This is a statement echoed by almost all doctors and nurses who testified to see Desmond during the last two years of his life-they described him as seriously ill but not violent .

These doctors, nurses, and therapists relied on clinical judgment and suicide assessment tools to make decisions, such as releasing him from hospital the day before he shot his family and himself.

Murray acknowledged that it was difficult to know what suggestions to offer to help other doctors referred to someone like Lionel Desmond.

“It’s a difficult question,” he said. “Lionel Desmond’s consistent impression late in life was that he didn’t necessarily signal or signal that he was ultimately where he was.

“So I think this is something we continue to consider, and hopefully we can finally make some useful recommendations.”

Lionel Desmond was part of the Indian Company, the second squadron of the Royal Canadian Regiment in Afghanistan in 2007. (Facebook / The Canadian Press)

Support for family

One of the missions of the investigation was to see if Desmond and his family could be intervened and supported by domestic violence.

This is a theme that lawyers representing Desmond’s mother and daughter want to see more in future sessions. Tara Miller said she was dissatisfied with how veteran families across the country had little education when soldiers first returned home on how to help them and help themselves. Said that he said

“These families play a very valuable role in helping them reintegrate, even if you return to the civilian world, [soldiers] “There is no language to explain what is going on in them,” she said. [and] Hear from veteran witnesses … what exactly is the support being provided to Shana Desmond of the World and Brenda Desmond of the World.

In the opinion of Shana’s brother, Sheldon Boden, there was no such support.

Boden family

When Shana’s husband returned from the Montreal hospitalization program in August 2016, she was not given anything, Boden said.

“They saw the attack. There are many doctors’ reports of how aggressive Lionel was, but it was his PTSD and that was his illness,” said Boden. “And they basically said,” You have healed. ” It was like a celebrity rehabilitation. … “You heal and go home with your family.”

The Bordens are running for an investigation.

Borden himself joined the Canadian Army following his brother-in-law Lionel Desmond. But like his brother-in-law, he says he became PTSD from racism experienced in the Air Force.

He said he had received support for that in the army, but he did not believe his brother-in-law did.

The purpose of this investigation is to know what happened and to recommend that no further deaths occur. It is not intended to be liable.

The next session is scheduled for May 18th.