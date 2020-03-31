How the House approved the Coronavirus Bill

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

So now you’re wondering exactly what happened the other day at Capitol Hill. This is where Congress struggled to adopt the coronavirus bill. What was going on with Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY)? And why, oh why couldn’t legislators vote from the comfort of their living room – while watching Christian Laettner, Bobby Hurley and Mike Krzyzewski, of course?

So let’s see what happened during the coronavirus debate last week.

Let us start with the controversy in the House over the roll call vote on the coronavirus bill.

Some have suggested that the House somehow “cheated” or used a shaded backdoor method to approve the $ 2.2 trillion package of coronavirus.

Under normal circumstances, legislators insist on their presence to vote on the plan. The bill is the the largest in the history of the United States and could prove to be the most important piece of legislation in the modern era. The Senate voted 96-0 on the plan. Ninety-six of the 100 American senators seated were present and voted in person on the measure. The four who missed the vote either tested positive for coronavirus or were quarantined.

The House Democratic and Republican the management teams worked together in the hope of validating the measurement of the coronavirus via voice voting. This is where everyone in the room yells “yes” and those who oppose shout “no”. The president judges the decibels. So the stronger side prevails. Leaders on both sides hoped to approve the bill with just a skeleton team on hand. Consider this: the House has approached the vote on coronaviruses with 430 members. This represents 330 more members than the entire Senate. The pressure for a voice vote concerned health and safety. Leaders – as well as the attending US Capitol physician, Dr. Brian Monahan – were genuinely concerned about the increased health risk to the country by bringing hundreds of lawmakers back to Washington, by exposing the public, by exposing legislators to each other, by exposing Congress staff, by exposing officers of the US Capitol police, exposing housekeepers and congressional guards, exposing the Capitol press corps …

You got the idea.

It would therefore be more hygienic to pass the bill with only a few members in the House. And, a vote allowed those who were for and against the issue to express their positions – albeit vocally.

However, Massie was determined to bring everyone back to Washington to vote. It could be argued that it may be essential for the House to have a recorded vote on such an incredibly expensive bill – even if only a handful of legislators were likely to vote no.

But it’s an extraordinary moment. And the very idea of ​​bringing hundreds of lawmakers into one room goes against all the public health advice that has gone out around the world in the past month.

A “voice vote” is not a special bet to rig the system. The House approves bills, amendments and resolutions using one of the following four methods:

Voice voting: explained above. Split Votes: Split votes are rare in the House these days. If the House orders a split vote – perhaps because the Speaker was not sure which side was the loudest during a voice vote – then the supporters stand to be counted. Then the opponents stand up and are also counted. This is “division”. Unanimous consent: this is where a legislator on the prosecution asks the House to approve a measure given by “unanimous consent”. It just means that. All members of the House and, more superficially on the floor, must be in favor of this issue. However, if a member of the room intervenes vocally “I object”, then it misses unanimous consent. In short, the 434 members of the House of 435 members (if the House were a full member) could favor the adoption of a bill. But it only takes one member to object, thereby blocking unanimous consent. A recorded recorded vote: The House established an electronic voting system in the room in 1973. Each member receives a plastic voting card. They insert their card in various machines sprinkled around the room and press the buttons to read yes, no or present. The House had already completed 102 roll-call votes until March 14 for this calendar year. Massie wanted a roll call vote so that each member was “officially” on the gargantuan $ 2.2 trillion package.

Here’s the problem for Massie:

When the time for debate has expired on almost all bills or amendments, the House generally proceeds to an automatic vote by voice. Again, all the members of the chamber shout yes or no. Representative Anthony Brown (D-MD) chaired the debate on coronaviruses. When the voice vote broke out, it was obvious that there were many more yes than no votes.

“The yeses have it,” said Brown, technically adopting the bill.

However, it can be disputed that the Chamber is not finished at this stage. This is where Massie asked for “a recorded vote.”

Things get difficult here. In most cases, legislators want to be on the record. They want to a recorded vote. Article XX of the Chamber requires that “only one fifth of those present” stand up to show solidarity with the request for a recorded vote. It’s just a fraction of those in the bedroom. In most cases, the limbs stand up. But not Friday. They sat on their hands. They opposed a recorded vote.

Usually, at this stage, the chairman announces that “a sufficient number having appeared, the members will record their vote by electronic device”.

But not Friday.

After a quick review of the room, Brown determined that “a recorded vote is denied”. Almost no one was standing.

But another problem hid for those who wanted to get rid of the coronavirus bill quickly and hygienically. A member can file a “point of order”. A point of order is essentially a complaint that the House is not following the rules. It was not so much that Massie could order a recorded vote. The concern was that the House might not have the quorum necessary to conduct its business. Such a scenario would prompt a point of order. Article I, section 5 of the Constitution requires that a quorum be present in the House and the Senate to carry out the work. A quorum constitutes just over half of all members. Former Representative Mark Meadows (R-NC) is now the White House chief of staff. Thus, the total population of the House decreased to 429 members. But on Friday, the House had 430 deputies. This meant that the House needed 216 members present to qualify for the quorum. Otherwise, Massie or any other member could have prevented the House from voting on the bill on a point of order. You cannot participate in a recorded vote if the House does not have a quorum.

The adoption of the Coronavirus Bill has never been questioned. But the question was whether the House could have a quorum to validate the voice vote. This is why so many legislators have rushed to Washington. The key was to build a quorum in the Chamber. And this is why so many legislators of both the parties have only enmity for Massie. They believe that the Republican of Kentucky alone has jeopardized the health and safety of the House – not to mention the people that lawmakers may have met just to rush to Capitol Hill.

In other words, it is healthier under today’s circumstances to pass a bill with ten people in a large room instead of at least 216.

So let’s go back to the house level on Friday.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) and Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) approved a plan to open all doors of the house from the House – both on the floor and in the public viewing gallery one level above. The doors were open to try to ventilate the room. The legislators are spread over the two floors to practice social distancing.

After Brown informed Massie that not enough members rose to demand a recall vote, Massie opted for a quorum.

“I object on the grounds that there is no quorum and I rise on a point of order that there is no quorum,” said Massie.

“The president will count for a quorum,” replied Brown.

Again, the Democrat for Maryland briefly surveyed the chamber.

“A quorum is present,” Brown intoned. “The motion is carried.”

Brown then hit the hammer and hit him on the platform.

The bill was passed – by voice vote – two stages before.

Not enough members rose to trigger a recorded vote. And, Brown felt that a quorum was present. Brown then quickly adjourned the meeting. Massie was stuck.

Was it pretty? Not really.

Much of the sausage making in Washington is pretty ugly, frankly. Consider the verbal setbacks that recently erupted on the Senate floor as senators raged over the coronavirus bill.

This will not be the last bill approved by Congress to respond to the coronavirus. But until then, you can go back to watching Duke basketball reruns.