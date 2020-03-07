How this P.E.I. program helps women regain control after leaving a violent relationship

This story is part of Ending domestic violence, a CBC News series on the crisis of intimate partner violence in Canada and what can be done to end it.

Hannah Povey was just beginning to feel safe at home and in her neighborhood when she discovered that her violent ex-partner could be released from prison this summer.

“I fear that even with electronic surveillance, he will end up going to the stores he knows I frequent and trying to look for me,” she said.

“And I’m afraid it will trigger this obsession with wanting to have control over me again.”

Her former boyfriend, William Wesley Gunning, 24, was sentenced in December 2019 to two years in prison for assault, forcible confinement and uttering death threats.

Povey and Gloria Dennis meet to discuss his safety plan, with Povey’s boyfriend and a colleague. (Andy Hincenbergs / CBC)

A year ago, Povey left Gunning and, with the help of a local worker, put in place a personalized security plan.

Povey, 28, is one of the latest in a series of women to participate in a unique P.E.I.program called Safety Circles. It is managed by P.E.I. Family Violence Prevention Services for women who have left a violent relationship and are considered to be at high risk of being killed by their former partners.

“I knew I was completely out of control,” recalls Povey.

The circle

The idea for Safety Circles was born when Gloria Dennis, a family violence prevention outreach worker, did not know how to help a client – a woman living in fear because her former boyfriend, who had violently assaulted for three hours, was about to be released from prison.

Dennis decided to put the woman’s relatives in one room, and she credits Kirstin Lund, a skilled mediator who had worked in conflict resolution, how she could help the woman develop a plan to help her feel safe.

“It’s a bit like my baby,” says Dennis from the Circles of Safety program. (Sally Pitt / CBC)

“I am not saying that we will necessarily be able to cover all the risks,” she said. “But certainly, the more people around the table, the more people involved in security, the more likely we are to succeed.”

Since 2010, Dennis has assembled three to four circles of support per year for women. She has had circles with as few as four participants and up to 18.

“He was going to kill someone”

One of the first circles was for Kelly MacAulay, 50.

“I don’t think I have ever been happy,” she said, recalling the alcohol, profanity and violent behavior of her ex-husband during their 20 years of marriage.

After leaving his abusive marriage, MacAulay received a personal alarm from P.E.I. Family Violence Prevention Services. She takes it with her when she goes out for a walk. Activated, it emits a loud cry. (Sally Pitt / CBC)

She had taken her children to an emergency women’s shelter a dozen times over the years, but still returned home.

Then in March 2011, her husband, Joel Clow, violently assaulted and threatened her to shoot him.

“I really thought I was going to die,” said MacAulay. She left with her pajamas and slippers, took her children – and never came back. “I’m lucky. I have a second chance.”

She has worked with Dennis, the police, victim services, probation services and her work supervisor, and credits the circle for keeping her alive by helping her regain her independence and not return to a situation of violence.

Povey, left, and MacAulay both credit Circles of Safety for helping keep them alive. (Sally Pitt / CBC)

Four years after his departure, Clow killed his then girlfriend, Traci Lynch. He’s in jail now and will be eligible for parole in 2031.

“I told them he was going to kill someone. I really thought it was going to be me,” said MacAulay.

Control “centered” me

People in a support circle can include family, friends, neighbors, co-workers or work supervisors, as well as police, counselors and victim services, who refer women to the program.

Typically, the group meets several times to brainstorm ideas, develop a plan and implement it.

MacAulay, left, Povey, center, are two of dozens of P.E.I.women who took part in safety circles, working with outreach worker Dennis. (Virginia Smart / CBC)

They help women identify what would make them safe – from installing security alarms and taking self-defense courses, moving to a less visible location at work and making sure that former partners released from prison receive counseling.

“Asking them to ask me questions about what I wanted was a huge difference to how I have lived for a year and a half,” said Povey of his experience with the support circle.

“Having this control really centered me and allowed me to think more rationally about the situation, and to really think about what I wanted because it was not typical to be asked this question.”

For MacAulay, the feeling of being supported made all the difference.

“I remember they were all sitting around the table and thinking ‘Oh my God! All these people. Look, they’re all there for me,'” she said. “They wanted to keep me safe, and that’s exactly what they did.”

Strength with support

Dennis said the circle allows victims to share the burden of coping with the consequences of their abuse.

“There is an element of not feeling like you’re doing it alone,” said Dennis.

Dennis, Povey and MacAulay join forces to participate in the Silent Walk in Charlottetown. It is an annual event to show support for women living with domestic violence. (Virginia Smart / CBC)

MacAulay said the circle was essential to his advancement in his life.

“It took me through difficult times, court appointments. I even need to talk to someone if I couldn’t sleep,” said MacAulay.

But the process is not for everyone.

“It’s pretty intimidating,” said Dennis. “Bare your soul and tell everything that happened.”

Make a plan

In Povey’s case, the police reported addresses and phone numbers for his workplace and home as part of his safety plan, so if an emergency call came, a cruiser would be immediately dispatched.

MacAulay remembers that the police did the same and reassured her that if she heard or saw something that scared her, they would call her and they would come right away.

Povey’s friends and family knew where she was at all times, and she was dropped off and picked up at work. Her employer offered to allow her to use a secure underground parking lot and to work from home if necessary.

Povey and MacAulay first met at the Walk in Silence in Charlottetown in February. They shared an instant connection since they both survived abusive relationships and participated in the Circles of Safety program. (Virginia Smart / CBC)

And the emergency women’s shelter has been alerted in case she needs a safe place to stay in a hurry.

MacAulay’s workplace has posted a photo of Clow, so security can recognize him and call the police if he shows up there. She and her supervisor agreed on a word she would say if she called sick to report that she was in danger.

And since she worked in shifts, often leaving at 11 p.m., security escorted her to her car in the parking lot.

“It is not your work alone”

For Povey, similar measures may need to be put in place in the event that his ex-partner is granted parole this summer.

She is currently reviewing her security plan and is preparing to meet with her circle of support.

“It’s not your job alone,” Dennis told Povey recently. “Anyone can take a bite.”

MacAulay and Dennis light a candle at the ceremony on December 6 in memory of the 14 women killed at the École polytechnique de Montréal in 1989 and the 10 P.E.I. women murdered since. MacAulay has been involved in it for four years. (Becky Tramley / P.E.I. Advisory Council on the Status of Women)

Povey is concerned that if Gunning is granted parole, she will have to start looking over her shoulder again and go to different ways to work.

Gunning was sentenced to two years in prison last December for assault, forcible confinement and threats to kill Povey, and said the conviction was the first time in two years that she had felt truly safe.

The learning of Gunning’s parole application in January tore through painful memories for Povey, who did not have a chance to heal. She thinks it is too early for him to come to terms with the harm he has caused.

Povey still faces the effects of the extreme violence she endured, including several cases where Gunning smothered her for 15 seconds at a time for several hours.

The circle is growing

P.E.I. Family violence prevention services are funded by grants and donations, but do not have stable funding to promote the program.

Safety Circles is not well known, but news of the program is spreading.

Dennis, on the far left, helps train shelter workers in three rural communities so that they can create their own safety circles. This training was held in Edmonton. (Craig Ryan / CBC)

This year, Dennis and Lund began training nine workers in women’s shelters in three rural communities to create their own safety circles: Peace River, Alta., La Ronge, Sask., And Watson Lake, Yukon.

“I think it’s a really good choice for the North,” said Rosemary Rowlands, executive director of the Help and Hope for Families Society, a Watson Lake shelter that receives the training.

Crisis situations “create the snowball effect where everyone is always on guard about the next thing that will happen,” she said.

The circle program allows shelter workers to plan ahead and work to avoid these crises by “really looking at one situation at a time,” she said, “and taking the time to work together to be more in-depth, more united and respond to what women need rather than what we think we need. “

“I take it every day to move forward”

Povey and MacAulay say they decided to share their stories in the hope that women in violent relationships would see that help was available.

“It’s difficult. I understand that because I have been there many times,” said MacAulay. “But every time I come back, it gets worse. So they have to understand that it starts small, but it ends well.”

Povey is now in a new relationship and feels much safer. Her boyfriend often drops her off at work and picks her up. (Virginia Smart / CBC)

Povey, whose case was covered by the media at the time of Gunning’s trial, says she wants to be more than just a “sensational headline”.

“I am a real person,” she said. “These things happened to me, and it was horrible, but I’m here and I take it every day to move on.”

