How to avoid going crazy at home during a coronavirus

With the explosion of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), many people have been forced to work from home and choose to keep their social interactions to a minimum. Here are some tips on how to stay sane during coronavirus.
Reading:
- Make social hiatus a positive by rediscovering books. There are fewer things more powerful than the written word.
- It can be a spiritual or self-help book, the autobiography of a person you admire, or a fictional story in which you can get lost.
Binging / Video games:
- If reading isn’t your thing, there’s always TV.
- With an unprecedented amount of content available on streaming services such as Netflix, Disney +, Hulu and Amazon Prime, you can get together with your family, your roommates or another significant other and binge on one of your favorite shows, or watch a classic movie to help pass the time.
- You can also launch your video game consul to replace professional sports, while most leagues are on hiatus.
Exercise / Stretch / Diet:
- The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) advise people should be aware of their physical health during this time.
- Take a deep breath, stretch or meditate.
- Try to eat healthy. Prepare well-balanced meals and exercise regularly.
- Just 30 minutes of exercise a day can reduce stress and improve your mood, according to at the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH).
Disconnect meditation / technology:
- Practicing some form of meditation or deep breathing exercises can help reduce your heart rate and focus your thoughts.
- Unplug it from the Internet and your phone for a few hours a day. By turning away from possible stress triggers, we can protect ourselves from unwanted anxiety.
- The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommended take breaks to watch, read or listen to news reports, including social media.
- Take the time to relax away from technology.
Catch up on sleep:
- Having a balanced sleep schedule gives the body a mental and physical boost.
- Dr. Manny Alvarez called sleep “the most important natural stress reducer.”
- The CDC recommended getting enough sleep and stressed the importance of abstaining from drugs and alcohol.