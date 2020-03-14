How to avoid going crazy at home during a coronavirus

With the explosion of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), many people have been forced to work from home and choose to keep their social interactions to a minimum. Here are some tips on how to stay sane during coronavirus.

Reading:

Make social hiatus a positive by rediscovering books. There are fewer things more powerful than the written word.

It can be a spiritual or self-help book, the autobiography of a person you admire, or a fictional story in which you can get lost.

Binging / Video games:

If reading isn’t your thing, there’s always TV.

With an unprecedented amount of content available on streaming services such as Netflix, Disney +, Hulu and Amazon Prime, you can get together with your family, your roommates or another significant other and binge on one of your favorite shows, or watch a classic movie to help pass the time.

You can also launch your video game consul to replace professional sports, while most leagues are on hiatus.

Exercise / Stretch / Diet:

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) advise people should be aware of their physical health during this time.

Take a deep breath, stretch or meditate.

Try to eat healthy. Prepare well-balanced meals and exercise regularly.

Just 30 minutes of exercise a day can reduce stress and improve your mood, according to at the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH).

Disconnect meditation / technology:

Practicing some form of meditation or deep breathing exercises can help reduce your heart rate and focus your thoughts.

Unplug it from the Internet and your phone for a few hours a day. By turning away from possible stress triggers, we can protect ourselves from unwanted anxiety.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommended take breaks to watch, read or listen to news reports, including social media.

Take the time to relax away from technology.

Catch up on sleep: