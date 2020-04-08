How to be a mom when you’re in quarantine. Answers to your questions about COVID-19

We break down what you need to know about the pandemic by answering your questions. You can send us your questions by e-mail to [email protected] and we will reply to you as much as possible. We will post a selection of answers every day of the week on our website, and we will also ask some of your questions to the experts during the The National and CBC News Network.

So far we have received thousands of emails from all over the country, including a number of questions on homemade masks and quarantine parenting, like this question from Lily P.

How can you be an effective mom when you are in quarantine?

In the midst of the current COVID-19 pandemic, we receive many questions from parents, including Ontario mother Lily P. who is self-isolating because she may have the virus.

Lily works in a grocery store and says she has a cough and chest congestion. Until she knows for sure, Lily is quarantined in an apartment, while her husband takes care of their 2.5-year-old son in another house.

WATCH | Ontario mom Lily P. asks what she can do to get in touch with her young son while he is quarantined away from him:

Lily P. is a self-isolated mom and has asked CBC News to help explain what is happening to her young son. 0:34

Toronto-based cognitive behavior counselor Leanne Matlow says many of her clients are overwhelmed by the loss of control and do not know what will follow in this crisis.

“It’s okay to be angry, frustrated, scared, nervous, worried,” she said in an interview with CBC Ioanna Roumeliotis.

Child psychologist Dr. Jillian Roberts recommends Lily P. “book” her child’s day by video chat with him in the morning and at night – and throughout the afternoon if possible.

She advises children to need a lot of distraction at the moment, which, in the case of a household with a sick parent, will be the responsibility of the caregiver. This may include extended bubble bath time, finger painting or play with plasticine.

“It is their responsibility at this time to distract the child to the best of their ability,” she said. “You just hijack the child as best you can.”

What is the best way to make an effective homemade mask?

This week, Canada’s public health officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, changed course first tips on non-medical masks; she now says that a homemade mask can add extra protection for the general public, especially by stopping the spread of the virus by those who may have COVID-19 and not realize it.

So what should you know about homemade masks?

The World Health Organization also issued new recommendations, suggesting that “for any type of mask, proper use and disposal is essential to ensure their effectiveness and avoid any increase in transmission”.

WHO also recommends that the masks cover the mouth and nose and be securely attached to minimize any gap between the face and the tissue. It is important to avoid touching a mask when wearing it and to detach it from behind when you take it off.

Basically, you should “always handle the mask as if it were contaminated with coronavirus,” said pulmonologist Dr. Samir Gupta.

WATCH | Dr. Samir Gupta discusses what you need to know about masks:

Dr. Samir Gupta provides crucial information on wearing a mask during the COVID-19 pandemic and what to think about before putting on a mask. 2h30

Michael Garron Hospital in east Toronto appealed to homemade masks, with DIY instructions , saying they will be given to hospital visitors, discharged patients and the community at large to prevent transmission of the virus.

Health Canada also has additional recommendations for homemade masks here .

Where does all this government stimulus money come from?

We contacted our business and parliamentary offices to answer this question, from Tim W.

The short answer? Debt. “There is no secret pile of free money,” said CBC News business reporter Pete Evans.

the multi-billion dollar COVID-19 emergency package for Canadians and businesses is not money the government has on hand or in a giant savings account.

These are funds that will be added to the national debt, which is served by government bonds and treasury bills sold at auction by the Bank of Canada and by other government loans.

“The federal government deficit is likely to increase by $ 100 billion or more this fiscal year,” said Chris Carter, chief producer at the CBC parliamentary office.

COVID-19 support programs will likely also increase the deficit for next year, he said, especially since taxes and revenues will drop significantly due to the economic downturn caused by the global COVID-19 crisis. .

The Bank of Canada also has a role to play in expanding Canada’s money supply, making it easier for banks to lend to businesses and individuals, which should stimulate spending.

“Ultimately, if these measures help support economic activity in Canada, some of this money will go back to government through tax revenue,” said Carter. “But the legacy of COVID-19 will most certainly be considerably higher national debt.”

We also answer your questions every night about The National. One of your questions last night was: when will the doctors find a cure? Look below:

Children have an opportunity to ask questions of our panel of doctors, including when will they find a cure for COVID-19? 5:35