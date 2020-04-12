“How to get a win-win”: experts suggest exit strategies from COVID-19

When the time is right to lift COVID-19 restrictions, what should you do? Is it possible to resume activities as usual, and should that even be the goal?

“How do we move forward, rather than relaunch it all? Let’s see what we can learn,” said Cheryl Camillo, assistant professor at the Johnson-Shoyama Graduate School of Public Policy at the University of Regina.

Experts interviewed by the CBC say planning should start now, although most believe this day is months away.

“The question is how to get a win-win: reopen as early as possible while mitigating the risk of rebound,” said Steven Lewis, health policy analyst.

Camillo, Lewis and others agreed to describe potential exit strategies for coronaviruses. These include proposals to reopen businesses and schools in a few days, with a major caveat.

Restart gradually – most important services first

Camillo, who specializes in health care reform, said the restrictions must continue for the foreseeable future.

When infection rates eventually drop and the curve has flattened, the government should consider a phased approach to restarting society.

The government has already decided which services are essential and can remain open – hospitals, grocery stores, liquor stores, media, construction companies and others. Phase two will involve opening the next most important services and businesses, she said.

This includes the growing backlog of elective and dental procedures, but also home and diabetic care, physiotherapy and other less obvious health services, she said.

It could gradually expand, but she said some services are obviously more urgent than others.

“For example, even if some people make a living from a tanning business, is it really necessary?” Said Camillo.

Prime Minister Scott Moe said on a teleconference on Saturday: this phased approach is what the province is considering.

Moe said the province plans to lift a number of restrictions, then actively test the public and seek out contacts.

“If there is no significant increase in the number of these restrictions lifted, then you could breathe a sigh of relief and start potentially considering the next phase of restrictions being lifted,” he said.

Experiment in some cities

Lewis, a Saskatchewan health policy analyst now living in Australia, said that things have looked very good so far for the province, but that it is not yet time to relax.

Once infection and hospitalization rates have slowed over time, provincial and municipal officials may choose a few mid-sized cities like Yorkton or Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, for “real time science”, did he declare.

The first step would be a one-day random test “blitz” in these cities, he said. If the tests show that the infection rates are low enough, open all the companies and remove the restrictions there.

“I would prefer to have a full meal experience in a few places. You can get answers without breaking the bank throughout the jurisdiction,” said Lewis.

“And the difficulty with the phased approach is that it is difficult for all of us to interpret the messages in the same way. Simplicity is better.”

Repeat the random tests in these cities a week or two later, said Lewis, and then in the absence of a worrying “spike” in new cases, relax the rules in other places and possibly throughout province.

Lewis said the data will be even more reliable if other provinces or countries take the same approach and share information.

Effective communication is essential, said Lewis. Those in neighboring cities might be jealous of cities with functional schools and businesses, while some in selected cities might not like being used as guinea pigs.

“I think the public will be generous in accepting these messages. They have been generous so far,” said Lewis.

Open to businesses as soon as possible, but hide

Saskatoon epidemiologist Mark Lemstra said the province could open most businesses, schools and other facilities in the province in the next few days, with guarantees.

Those responsible for each location must promise to follow all public health guidelines such as physical distance, frequent hand washing and no large public gatherings such as concerts or sporting events.

Lemstra would add another directive: mandatory face masks at all times for anyone leaving their home.

He said COVID-19 is droplet-based and public health officials recently agreed that even homemade masks can significantly reduce the risk of transmission.

Lemstra said the government could order 12 million basic surgical masks and give 10 to residents. If you order in bulk, the masks would cost about five cents each for a total expense of $ 600,000, he said.

Lemstra said the amount is paltry compared to the billions of damages to the province’s economy.

“This is an option for a coronavirus that could have several waves over an 18 to 24 month period and could persist indefinitely. We have to reopen Saskatchewan very soon – and a few million masks will allow us to do that, ”said Lemstra. said.

He said Canadians will temporarily have to overcome the social stigma of wearing a mask in public, but it’s better than another great depression. The masks have also worked to minimize the problems in Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and Singapore.

There is another important caveat mentioned by Lemstra, Lewis and Camillo: protecting the vulnerable during these transitions.

Seniors, those with compromised immune systems, or those with serious underlying health conditions should be kept isolated until these measures are safe.

Lemstra noted that in Italy, one of the hardest hit countries, the median age of death from COVID-19 was 80.5 years with an average of 2.7 other chronic diseases.

In Saskatchewan, the first three people to die from coronavirus-related causes were all seniors and had other health conditions, he said.

“Let’s take common sense, an evidence-based approach,” said Lemstra. “Buy 12 million masks. Reopen the company.”

Not a return to “business as usual”

The coronavirus has caused untold damage. But Camillo, Lewis, and others say it gives society a chance to reassess, and ultimately start again. What is essential? What is healthy?

For Camillo, that means better preparing for the next pandemic – more surveillance, more research, more reserves.

But it goes far beyond the medical system. Camillo says Saskatchewan needs to improve its social determinants of health and take into account things like reconciliation and growing wealth inequality.

Even climate change is part of this broader definition of health, said Camillo. She noted that air pollution levels have been dropping in many places since the COVID-19 travel ban and the economic downturn has come into effect.

She pointed to a new Harvard School of Public Health research document showing higher COVID-19 death rates in US counties with higher air pollution.

“All of this should be a vision of what our community must look like to be healthy,” she said.

Lewis agreed. He said the devastating effect of the pandemic on the fossil fuel industry, for example, could accelerate the development of renewable energy sources and jobs.

“What can we do to resolve some long-standing issues that we have taken too lightly in the past?” Said Lewis.

“I think that could be the occasion for a little reset. From this tragedy can come a good long-term.”