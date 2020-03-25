How to help with coronavirus relief through donations

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

the coronavirus pandemic has spread to all states in the United States. In order to contain the spread of the virus, schools and businesses are shutting down indefinitely, straining the financial resources of Americans.

In the midst of a national auto-quarantine, many people wonder how they can help and make a financial or physical donation to help the relief efforts.

Check out some options below:

American Red Cross helps people in disaster. The Red Cross is currently researching blood donation if you are in good health. If you can donate, visit their website or call 1.800.RED CROSS.

Salvation Army aid for disaster relief. If you would like to donate, visit www.helpsalvationarmy.org.

Boys and Girls Clubs of America helps feed children in the United States and provides academic support through courses and virtual activities. You can donate here.

Feed America organizes food banks and pantries for those who cannot afford meals. To make a donation, visit their website.

The CDC Foundation supports the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. You can donate here.

First book provides educational materials to children in need who cannot access the Internet during the closure of schools and libraries. Visit their website.

Direct relief provides protective masks, gloves and gowns to health care providers who are responding to COVID-19. You can donate here.

Meals on wheels is a meal delivery for the elderly who are at risk of contracting COVID-19. You can donate via their website.

Save the children organizes meals and educational programs for children whose schools have closed. Visit their website.

Child Hunger Fund is dedicated to helping feed children and families who cannot afford to eat. Visit their website.

Catering Workers Community Foundation uses donations to create a relief fund for “individual workers facing economic hardship or health crises as a direct result of COVID-19” and to provide zero-interest loans to help restaurants get back on their feet. website.

BStrong was created by television personality Bethenny Frankel to provide “real-time emergency assistance to people in crisis.” She and her team are currently distributing hundreds of thousands of masks, gloves and gowns to healthcare workers in need. Visit the website.