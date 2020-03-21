How to help your neighbors in a coronavirus epidemic

As citizens of the world are urged to stay inside coronavirus many are stressed and anxious, wondering what to do and how they can help support their neighbors while practicing social distancing.

The pandemic has spread around the world and, as of Friday morning, the number of people infected with the COVID-19 exceeded 275,000. While the first instincts of many citizens were to run into stores and stock up on as many rolls of toilet paper and liters of water on hand, others found themselves struggling to necessities, because orders to keep in place are gradually made mandatory by the government.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has stated that the elderly and those with serious underlying health conditions are at higher risk for complications from COVID-19. While families are asked to feed themselves and their loved ones first, there is also a desire to check to see how our neighbors are feeling and what they need.

Here are several ways to support your neighbors while protecting yourself.

Help with prescriptions, groceries

Seniors and those with underlying health conditions, such as heart disease, diabetes and lung disease, are “at high risk” for complications from the coronavirus.

Some of your most vulnerable neighbors may not be able to go to the grocery store or pharmacy to buy food, water, or prescriptions. If you are part of a low risk group, call your neighbor to see if there is something they need. A key to protecting yourself is to not enter another house and to deposit objects outside their door in addition to wash one’s hands between actions and wiping down public surfaces.

Keeping your home and surfaces clean using the right disinfectants is essential to preventing its spread.

Donate to a food bank

Several national organizations are donation search at local food banks. Meals on wheels is looking for volunteers to help provide meals for the elderly.

Feed America is looking for donations to finance its network of food banks, as the majority of its soup kitchens and pantries are made up of volunteers.

Other organizations, such as Global donations and No Kid Hungry, help provide meals for families and children as the pandemic closed schools across the country.

When you are at home in front of your computers, it is also important to consult local lists online to find out how you can help your community even without leaving home.

Strengthen the morale of the neighborhood by organizing virtual gatherings

Fortunately, for families with children, streaming giants such as Netflix, Hulu and Disney + have kept their restless parents busy with early releases and promotions. But even for moviegoers, the time will come when you want to stretch your legs or interact with people you don’t usually see day after day.

Communities around the world have discovered fun ways to interact with their neighbors, an Italian resident going viral for serenades its quarantined neighbors with music. Residents are encouraged to offer waves from their windows or balconies to keep neighbors smiling.

Adults have also used their mobile phones to use applications that allow them to connect virtually via video chats. Some have organized virtual happy hours or dinners with friends using WhatsApp, FaceTime and others. Conversing with a friend from afar can make a huge difference in easing anxiety and prevent loneliness.

Support local businesses

The food and beverage industry has been severely affected by the coronavirus pandemic, as many have been forced to close their doors to diners and use only collection or delivery services.

One way to help business owners in your community is to buy gift cards online to temporarily close the gap. Since grocery stores across the country place limits on the number of items sold per customer, orders from nearby restaurants can serve as a way to help the business and make you feel less at home.

Stay informed

One of the best things we can do for ourselves at this uncertain time is to keep abreast of events in our communities, places of risk around you and what the public is and is not meant to be. because news changes to the minute.

The coronavirus pandemic has left some communities under house arrest orders where estimated infection rates remain high.

Stay informed of news and share it with others by phone, Internet, etc. will help you do your part to stay in line with the expectations and results of the pandemic.

Donate blood

American Red Cross President and CEO Gail J. McGovern announced on Tuesday that she was facing “a severe blood shortage” due to “an unprecedented number of canceled collection drives of blood during this coronavirus epidemic. “

The organization said donors are urgently needed, and they urge healthy and eligible donors to make an appointment by visiting RedCrossBlood.orgor by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS.

Although this method does not face you face to face with your neighbors, it will surely have an impact on the ability to save lives and help healthcare professionals make desperate attempts to save patients from the virus.

