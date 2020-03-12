How to isolate yourself during the coronavirus crisis

As cases of coronavirus continue to increase, more and more Canadians are asked to isolate themselves at home – for two weeks at a time – if they are symptomatic, have been diagnosed with COVID- 19, have returned from an area with an outbreak, or have been in contact with someone who has been diagnosed with the disease.

CBC explains what it means.

Why are people told to isolate themselves at home?

The majority of COVID-19 cases in Ontario have been mild and have not required hospitalization, let alone acute care treatment, said David Jensen, spokesperson for the Ontario Ministry of Health, in an email to CBC News. People who are only slightly ill are advised to isolate themselves at home to ensure that hospitals can maintain the capacity to treat and manage more serious cases, if necessary.

How do the authorities ensure that these people do not go out into the community? Is it an honor system?

Local public health units regularly check people who have confirmed cases to make sure they meet the guidelines for self-isolation, Jensen said. In addition, medical officers of health have statutory powers which they can use to enforce self-isolation if they believe that people are not following quarantine orders.

If a person is found to be in violation of any of the conditions of home self-isolation, he or she could face substantial fines and penalties under the Quarantine Actsaid a spokesperson for the Federal Public Health Agency of Canada.

Can they leave the premises?

Isolated persons are requested to stay at home, except in cases of absolute necessity, for example to obtain medical care. They should arrange to have their groceries and supplies dropped off at the door.

(CBC)

Can parents, roommates stay in someone’s home in isolation?

Yes, however, health officials advise anyone who is isolated not to come into contact with others – keeping a distance of at least two meters – and to wear a mask that covers their nose and mouth. Officials also advise staying in separate rooms and using separate bathrooms if possible.

What about animals?

Public Health Agency of Canada says there is currently no evidence to suggest that an animal from Canada (wild, livestock or pets) harbors the virus that causes COVID-19, and animals in Canada are not at risk of infecting people with the virus.

However, the agency recommends that, until more is known about human-to-animal transmission, patients infected with COVID-19 who also have a pet or other animal should avoid close contact with them.

Zeena Dotiwalla is cleaning a light switch at Yogaspace in Toronto on Wednesday. The Public Health Agency of Canada recommends that people in self-isolation clean frequently contacted surfaces at least once a day. (Tijana Martin / The Canadian Press)

What about the use of household items?

Lonely people are asked to avoid sharing household items, including dishes, glasses, cups, cookware, towels, bedding and other items, says PHAC.

Special cleaning instructions?

PHAC says that at least once a day, lonely people should clean and disinfect areas they often touch, such as toilets, bedside tables, door handles, light switches, phones and television remote controls. Ordinary household disinfectants are fine.

Contaminated items that cannot be cleaned should be placed in a lined container and discarded with other household waste.