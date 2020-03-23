How to know if your company is eligible for the COVID-19 wage subsidy

Business owners have new information about the federal government’s proposed temporary wage subsidy economic response plan to counter the financial hardship of Canadians due to COVID-19.

The Canada Revenue Agency has now released a detailed breakdown who is eligible and how the grant will be implemented.

Here’s what you need to know.

What is the wage subsidy?

The wage subsidy proposed by Ottawa was announced last week and should be in place for three months.

It will correspond to 10% of the total compensation paid between March 18, 2020 and June 20, 2020, up to a maximum of $ 1,375 per worker and $ 25,000 per employer.

Is my business eligible?

The wage subsidy is limited to eligible small businesses. The CRA says this includes the following:

Non-profit associations.

Registered charities.

Private Canadian-controlled corporations with less than $ 15 million in taxable capital used in Canada, a measure also used to calculate the small business deduction.

If a business is eligible but does not pay employees during the applicable period because it is closed, it is not eligible.

How will the grant work?

The grant will be available immediately, but rather than receiving a check from the government, the employer will reduce the amount it pays in payroll deductions to the CRA. In other words, pay less.

Employers can only reduce federal, provincial or territorial income tax payments – not Canada Pension Plan contributions or employment insurance premiums.

Who does the calculation?

Businesses must calculate the subsidy manually, according to CRA guidelines.

Businesses must keep records of all information used to determine the subsidy, including the total compensation paid during the applicable period, the taxes that were deducted during this period and the number of employees who were paid.

More questions?

CRA encourages business owners to check out the new FAQ page on their website, rather than calling the agency.

“Due to the current situation, the CRA is currently operating at reduced capacity and experiencing a dramatic increase in telephone calls,” said CRA media relations spokesman Christopher Doody in an email to CBC News.

Do businesses get more help?

Many business people say the wage subsidy is insufficient, including the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, which represents small businesses across the country.

“The subsidy level needs to be much higher to help – closer to the 75 to 90 percent levels announced in many European countries,” said Dan Kelly, president of the CFIB, in a statement.

Kim G.C., tax expert and small business owner from Calgary Moody, says a 10% wage subsidy will not make staffing decisions easier.

He argues that the subsidy cap of $ 1,375 per employee is significantly less than 10% of the total cost of an employer per worker, because employers’ expenses include not only wages, but also contributions to the Canada Pension Plan and employment insurance.

“It’s not that hard-hitting; it is negligible overall,” said Moody, CEO and director of Canadian Tax Advisory for Moodys Tax.

“I wonder if the government has thought about it,” said Moody.

“Initial phase” of economic support

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Sunday that the subsidy is intended to help workers keep their payroll and help the economy rebound more easily after the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also reiterated that the wage subsidy is part of a first set of measures and that there will be others to come.

“This was only the initial phase of what is needed. We continue to talk about the next steps,” said Trudeau.

A first step in the right direction

A Montreal-based public policy think tank has argued for measures that help companies keep workers in these difficult times, and says the government’s wage subsidy is a step in the right direction.

“It is difficult to find workers – once they are trained it is very disruptive for a business to lose people, so employers want to keep workers,” said Peter St Onge, senior economist at the Institute. economy of Montreal.

However, St Onge agrees that the government should increase both the percentage of income that would be subsidized and the total available per employer.

“These limits are really tight,” said St Onge.

While St Onge and others want to see the government do more, he says that – among the range of policies the government has announced so far – it seems to be trying to use whatever is available to help.

“I’m sympathetic to the government; they threw the pantry on it,” said St Onge.