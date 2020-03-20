How to Volunteer During the Coronavirus Pandemic

With the coronavirus reshaping the daily routines of millions of americans, many nonprofits are struggling with a shortage of volunteers that could impact crucial services for the most vulnerable populations.

Many community centers, pantries and groups that provide services to the homeless, disabled and elderly are seeking help to continue their operations as the pandemic continues to spread. The most important needs are food and medical supplies, which are lacking in many areas.

Below is a list of some organizations that receive donations and volunteers.

American Red Cross

The cancellation of almost all events and rallies, including blood drives, has resulted in a blood shortage across the country. To donate blood, go to redcross.org.

Meals on wheels

National group providing meals to seniors looking for volunteers as cities and states adopt severe restrictions to slow the spread of the virus. To work with local programs, go here for more information.

Feed America

The national organization is seeking donations to finance its network of food banks. More than half of its soup kitchens and pantries are made up entirely of volunteers. To give your time, click on here.

Global donations

The organization’s coronavirus relief fund will help groups provide food, medical treatment, water and other basic needs. Click on here make a donation.

Direct relief

The humanitarian organization Direct Relief has delivered medical protective equipment such as masks and gloves to China and aims to strengthen medical support for health workers in the United States. To make a donation, click on here.

No Kid Hungry

In response to the pandemic and the closure of schools across the country, No Kid Hungry is accepting donations to provide meals for children. Make a donation here.

Disaster Philanthropy Center

The Coronavirus Response Fund for Nonprofits supports local nonprofits that will help workers affected by the economic impacts of the virus. Click on here make a donation.

In California, which was placed on a “stay at home” order this week, many groups are struggling to feed residents as shoppers continue to clear store shelves by stocking up on essentials.

Silicon Valley Strong

The local group is recruiting volunteers to strengthen efforts in the community. Those interested can register on the city of San Jose website, according to San Jose Mercury-News.

Alameda County Community Food Bank

The regional food bank is in urgent need of volunteers to prepare products and bags of food. For more information, go here.

In New York City, which has recorded more than 4,000 cases of coronavirus, residents are gathering to help their fellow New Yorkers.

Invisible hands

Invisible Hands is a group of volunteers who brave COVID-19 to deliver groceries and medication to high-risk demographic groups. Anyone who wants to help can go here.

The love of God that we deliver

The NPO is also looking for volunteers to cook and deliver meals to New Yorkers in need. Opportunities can be found here.

Montgomery County, Md.

The county has a website for those looking for volunteer opportunities related to the coronavirus.