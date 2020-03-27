How using the Emergency Measures Act could help Canada better monitor and contain COVID-19

This column is an opinion of Colleen M. Flood, Teresa Scassa and David Robertson. Flood is Director of the Center for Health Law, Policy and Ethics and holds the University Research Chair at the University of Ottawa. Scassa holds the Canada Research Chair in Information Law and Policy at the University of Ottawa. Robertson is a physician and teacher at St. Michael’s Hospital and the University of Toronto, and a principal investigator at Massey College. For more information on CBC Opinion Section, please consult the Faq.

Prime Minister is called almost daily to the media fray outside his home in Rideau Cottage to explain why the federal government has not invoked the Emergency Act. Canadians see the COVID-19 pandemic as an emergency, and rightly so.

The problem is that the Act can only be used when an emergency exceeds the capacity of one province to respond to the situation and there is, therefore, a risk to other provinces. The mere fact that there are different approaches to the pandemic across the country is not in itself sufficient to trigger the law.

However, as the pandemic unfolds, it is clear that our provinces are unable to provide sufficient testing for COVID-19. Without this, there is no hope of notifying all those who have been exposed and, in turn, testing them and – most importantly – isolating them too, if they are positive.

Other countries, such as Taiwan and South Korea, managed to tame COVID-19 in this way. It is only by this method that we can hope to eradicate the nests of infection. Otherwise, lockdowns and social isolation will track us down for months to come, causing unsustainable havoc on the economy and social and cultural life.

The World Health Organization has urged countries to “isolate, test, treat and trace.“The inability of the provinces to achieve high levels of collective testing and tracing from coast to coast is undoubtedly reason enough for the federal government to trigger the Emergency Act.

The federal government’s powers under the Act include the “creation of emergency shelters and hospitals”. This would allow Canada to act quickly to establish additional test sites to support hospitals, deploy military and other government personnel, as well as medical and nursing students, and possibly volunteers to supplement the complement of personnel. healthcare already overloaded.

The government could also establish test sites in remote and northern rural areas.

Once a person has tested positive and has received appropriate care, the next step would be to find and follow up with everyone they have been in contact with.

Trying to do it the old-fashioned way – calling people and talking to them where, when and who – has already proven to be too slow for the rapidly evolving virus. For example, the monitoring of public health in the old way was exceeded after a “super-diffuser” thousands infected of people starting with a party in Westport, Ct.

On the other hand, South Korea Accessed People’s Cell Phone Data to track where they were in the days leading up to their positive test. Then, tracers used data from their phones to send messages to people whose phone data revealed they were in the same spaces. The messages said, “You must be tested, immediately, to save lives.”

Not everyone in Canada has a cell phone, but almost 90% have one, and this approach could complement traditional tracking methods. Under the Act, the federal government could use the power to require, use or dispose of “property” in order to access data held by telecommunications companies.

The next hurdle would be the federal Privacy Act, the Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act (PIPEDA), which prohibits businesses from disclosing personal data without consent. A new law would have to be adopted – temporarily and only for the purpose of fighting COVID-19 – to allow this. This law, in turn, should be consistent with the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

To be successful here, the federal government should show strong evidence of the need to step up testing and contact tracing. The Chief Public Health Officer should take into account the imperative of screening and testing, but also to determine whether the disease is so widespread that generalized contact screening, which works well with discrete chains of infection, may not have the desired effect.

The federal government will also need to demonstrate that it has implemented the strongest privacy protections possible under the circumstances, including limiting the collection of data for COVID-19 purposes for a specific period of time, by providing guarantees for the use and disposal of data, and ensuring the consultation and possible monitoring of the Privacy Commissioner.

It is better that the federal government do it well and that it does it well for all Canadians rather than allowing differences between the provinces, especially since the tracing of those who may have been infected may involve crossing the border. provincial boundaries.

Whatever the federal government does in this space, there should be significant interactions and synergies between provincial governments and local public health units across the country.

If Canada invoked the Emergency Act, it would be unprecedented. If Canada were to use this power to intensify testing and contact tracing across Canada, it would be unprecedented. And if Canada required the use of data from our telecommunications companies to track the contacts of people infected with COVID-19, it would be unprecedented.

But we live in an unprecedented time.