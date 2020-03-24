Hundreds of layoffs and thousands of job delays in Alberta’s oil sands

Falling oil prices and the shutdown of much of the economy have pushed oil sands companies to fire workers and delay projects.

Jay Bueckert, regional director of the Christian Labor Association in Fort McMurray, said he receives dozens of calls a day from people in desperate need of work.

“It really has an impact on the lives of many people,” said Bueckert.

In CLAC alone, at least 500 oil sands workers were laid off to reduce their activities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Suncor and Syncrude have laid off all non-essential workers and delayed projects to try to minimize the number of employees on site.

Because employees under CLAC are contractors, they are not paid during the layoffs, said Bueckert.

“Unfortunately, when it comes to a construction project, you really have to be there to do the construction.”

Postponed Suncor projects. Please see the BTA update below for more information. Stay safe # COVID19AB #ableg #abtrades pic.twitter.com/KvZBCpFgqv & mdash;@BuildingTradeAB

Oil sands installations often undergo shutdown work for planned maintenance that can only be done when certain equipment is not in use, for which they usually call on many additional workers to do the work quickly.

The work to close Syncrude, which was to create 850 union jobs, has been postponed indefinitely.

“For many of these people, they had just returned to work by doing some of these projects,” said Bueckert. “I think it’s pretty devastating for some.”

The petroleum industry was hit twice by COVID-19 and the sharp drop in oil prices. This had “a major impact on the cash flows of these companies,” said Bueckert.

Terry Parker, executive director of Canada’s building trades unions, said that many workers who expect to work on oil sands projects will not be needed soon.

He praised the companies for downsizing to keep workers safe, but noted that this had created “economic disaster” for them.

There are far fewer people working and families are suffering. – Frank Farberman, co-owner of Direct Workwear

He said that across Alberta workers are planning to postpone about 10,000 jobs shutdown.

People have been waiting for about five months for these jobs to be created, he said.

“We want to make sure that our members receive a pay check, but we also want to make sure that things go well and that our members return home safely with family and friends at the end of their shift “said Parker.

Parker said part of the shutdown work can be interrupted for about a year, but part of the work must be maintained to keep the plant running, and that is what the companies are currently evaluating.

Union 488 released a job list on March 7 with the next closure schedule. (Union 488)

The people of Fort McMurray are experiencing a ripple effect from the reduced work on the oil sands.

Frank Farberman, who owns Direct Workwear with his wife in Fort McMurray, sells safety equipment for the oil sands workers. Farberman said they had to fire staff.

“There are far fewer people working and families are suffering,” said Farberman. “This city has just been crossed too much.”

Farberman said his family business will try to help people if they can.