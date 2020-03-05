Hype or fear? CTE brain disease risk divides football and medical community

football. Drugs. raid. murder. prison. suicide.

How much of the problem life of former NFL player Aaron Hernandez was simply due to brain injury chronic traumatic encephalopathy known as CTE?

The problem reignited shortly after the hit Netflix documentary “Kill er Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez” seeks to understand how medical professionals, athletes, parents, and sports organizations are still mysterious and controversial.

How much are you really worried about?

“CTE is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that shares features with Alzheimer’s disease. Chris Nowinski, co-founder and CEO of the Concussion Legacy Foundation, told Fox News: The key differences are the onset of the disease, the location of the first brain lesion, the pattern of progression, and the resulting clinical symptoms: “CTE is very rare throughout the population but is clearly prevalent in populations with significant exposure to brain trauma doing.”

Although often associated with soccer, CTE was first recognized in the 1920s as a boxer’s “punch sickness syndrome”. Since then, it has expanded to carry red flags around countless other sports, including soccer, rugby, horse racing, bull riding, skiing / snowboarding, hockey and wrestling.

Medical researchers now believe that CTE is caused by apparent accumulation of tau protein in the brain. This can impair nerve pathways.

“Cells begin to die and the brain begins to shrink, causing memory and daily life problems, behavioral problems, especially explosions of violence,” explains Michael L. Arosco, neuroscience assistant professor at Boston University School of Medicine. . Has pioneered much of the research on CTE in the last 12 years. “But we are trying to get a better sense of how this disease looks in life.”

However, it is a state where there are seemingly more unknowns than known.

At present, there is no accurate mechanism to detect abnormal tau wear in living people. Such abnormalities can only be identified after an autopsy after death. In addition, scientists are in the process of determining what makes certain people more likely to develop CTE than other people, regardless of the number of knocks or head trauma. And many of the signs can be due to other neurological disorders.

Alosco, the greatest advancement they are aiming for is a “tau tracer” that is effective for living patients.

“CTE is only recently recognized. Each time a new disorder or condition is identified or suggested, many studies are needed to understand causal or contributing factors, pathological processes, clinical diagnostics, laboratory tests, and imaging. There is, “said Dr. Daniel Handley of the Southern California Health University. “(But) the symptoms of those who develop what is labeled CTE should be watched. Athletes with outstanding physical and mental abilities may have cognitive impairment, memory loss, irritability and aggression, impulse control Problems, mood changes and, in some cases, suicide. We have seen these symptoms occur at a younger age than expected. “

Arosco said Hernandez, who was 27 years old when he died behind the bar about three years ago, was “ a fairly advanced illness, ” but the youngest case he can recall is the 24-year-old case was. Boston University currently has one of the world’s largest brain banks, whose researchers are analyzing more than 650 brains of a wide range of ages to establish CTE consensus.

And there are not few lawsuits over lawsuits over the prevalence of CTE. In 2011, about 5,000 retired players allegedly had a long-standing neurocognitive disorder that could be related to the CTE, sued the NFL and sued the long-standing compensation fund to support former players and their families. Signed a $ 1 billion contract.

In 2018, 53 former professional wrestlers accused World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) of concealing the threat of head trauma. The case has since been dismissed and no appeal has been filed. In the same year, more than 300 players took part in multidistrict litigation against the National Hockey League (NHL) on neurological issues. And last August, a federal judge in Illinois approved a $ 75 million settlement between the National Collegiate Athletic Meet (NCAA) and millions of student athletes to monitor for concussion symptoms.

People like Paul Wood, 38, a former British professional rugby league player, are already preparing for his symptoms to begin to worsen.

“I’m convinced that most games maintain significant head effects and regularly contribute to memory loss, mood swings, and lack of concentration during training,” he points out. “ I’ve had a lot of concussions, but due to the nature of our environment, training and I wanted to continue playing. “

Wood emphasized that the theme of the CTE was particularly worrisome given that the Rugby League is a high impact sport, and did not wear protection. However, experts say that when referred to this particular disease, headgear makes little difference.

“I don’t think (headgear) makes a big difference when it comes to CTE,” Alosco said. “Headgear is meant to stop skull fractures, not to stop the brain from moving.”

From Nowinski’s lens, “Our society needs to seriously discuss prevention and learning how to treat CTE.”

“Currently, 3 million children are working on football, and research shows that the odds of developing CTE will increase their play rate by 30% each year,” he continued. “These people started playing soccer as children. Most of the exposure took place before the age of 18, that is, before the age of consent. We need to change the way we play sports.”

Such changes include introducing restrictions on “reducing actual contact in soccer, limiting exposure to headers in soccer”, and in baseball on the “number of times you can hit an athlete in your head” It was pointed out that.

But, certainly, not everyone develops long-lasting neurological problems, either during the play day or in the decades after. The lack of a definitive answer – for now – makes CTE a particularly decisive issue nationwide.

Anthony Patanella, a 38-year-old from New Jersey, said she has suffered countless concussions during her 20-year professional boxing career.

“If fighters use too many punches and don’t punch back or move their heads to avoid hits, they can stop the fight earlier,” he said. . “I’ve seen other battles with (obvious) brain damage and have obscured their words. It’s sad. It could affect you over long distances (too much blow) And it’s too late. “

However, former Merrill Hawge, who joined the NFL at Pittsburgh Steelers and an analyst at Chicago ES, is one of the most straightforward critics of the alerts surrounding CTE research, and has described many of his studies as “ science fiction ” and “ misleading. ” “” Science far from the fact. In 2018, he co-authored a controversial book, Brainwashed: The Bad Science Behind CTE and the Plot to Destroy Football, with Dr. Peters Cummings, BU’s assistant professor of neurobiology, and produced an “ unfounded ” hype. Essentially refused.

“It’s easier to fool people than to convince them to be fooled. Concussion and TBI (traumatic brain injury) are real, but there’s no connection between this and CTE,” Hoge laments. He emphasized that “CTE” is often an excuse for bad behavior patterns later in life.

He also emphasized, from his lens, that demonizing sports like football is more harmful than good for American children.

“Obesity is the main cause of brain disease. Children are rotten from sugar and inactivity in front of us, and now we want to make a corrupt story so that they do not play.” Hoge speculates. “With all currently available head trauma protocols and treatments, we are creating the perfect environment for children to play in the history of sport.”

The NFL continues to support government-funded research on this issue as part of Play Smart. The Play Safe initiative has allocated $ 40 million to medical research primarily focused on neuroscience.

“In recent years, there has been significant research progress in traumatic brain injury (TBI). Dr. Sills, Chief Medical Officer of the NFL, told Fox News. “You have to pay, and the research community must work together.” Not all answers, but the NFL aims to eliminate dangerous behaviors that can lead to head and neck injuries, among other things A leader in player health and safety, including the implementation of data-driven rule changes that have been implemented. A concussion protocol has been established that reflects the latest medical consensus on concussion identification, diagnosis, and treatment. “

Shils emphasized that the NFL also provides sideline medical assistance, including new technology, with unrelated healthcare professionals to help identify and review injuries, with a particular focus on concussion did. Mandatory ongoing health and safety education for athletes and training of clubs and unrelated medical personnel. Develop mandatory guidelines for personal protective equipment. Enforce restrictions on contact methods. We are developing engineering, biomechanics, advanced sensors, and materials science to reduce the forces in contact and recreational sports and protect them from injury.

So where do you go from here?

Former players of the Washington Redskins and Pittsburgh Steelers, Anthony Trax retired about a decade ago, but despite concerns, most of the alarms were “blown out.”

“If you’ve ever played, now is the safest time,” he said. “This game has many advantages. I want my kids to go to practice, and the competition is great for humanity.”

In fact, for many professionals, the benefits of the game far outweigh the disadvantages.

“Would you like to play again for 17 years? Did you know it affected my brain?” Wood added. “The answer is yes. I will do it again.”